Dispatches

Politics

Questionable verdicts by the SC in judgments over defection

V. VENKATESAN
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (second from right) and outgoing Chief Minister Kamal Nath (right) during the former’s swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on March 23. Photo: PTI

O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Defying the party whip, he voted against Chief Minister E. Palaniswami during a confidence motion in 2017. Photo: M. VEDHAN

The Supreme Court’s inconsistency in judgments over defections in many States erodes the credibility of the judiciary.
    This article is closed for comments.
    Please Email the Editor

    ×