Dispatches

Relief package

Economic policy: Conservatism rules

C.P. Chandrasekhar
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on March 28 because of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. The fishing community is one of the most affected by the lockdown. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The inadequate “relief” package and the emphasis on monetary policy to mitigate the effects of the virus-induced shock indicate that making the necessary fiscal effort in terms of hugely enhancing spending to provide relief is not the Centre’s priority.
    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    ×