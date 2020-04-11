Dispatches

Inadequacy of public health system

Stung by scarcity

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Medical staff of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar protest against the supply of alleged low-quality of PPE. Photo: PTI

As the Indian health-care system is up against many odds in its struggle against COVID-19 with shortage of health care professionals, protective gear and ventilators, the relatively low rate of mortality may not be a cause for cheer.
