  1. Harvey Weinstein
  2. The Periodic Table, each story is titled with the name of an element
  3. All of van Gogh’s paintings are signed with his first name, Vincent, for ease of pronunciation
  4. Hawa Mahal in Jaipur
  5. The Discworld novels of Terry Pratchett
  6. “Why I Am an Atheist” by Bhagat Singh
  7. The Dora Milaje, seen in Black Panther
  8. An olive tree, which is why an olive branch is symbolic of a peace offering
  9. Marinara sauce: it is made from tomatoes, which came to Europe from America
  10. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd