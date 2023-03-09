  • The lives of paddy farmers on the southwest coast of Bangladesh were changed forever in 2009 as Cyclone Aila left a trail of destruction, breached embankments and left the entire region submerged in salt water.
  • Life is a daily struggle for the people in Bangladesh’s southwestern region. Out of 1,000 people in the area near the Sundarbans , 700 have left to pursue employment elsewhere.
  • The numbers of the displaced from various areas—Shyamnagar and Asashuni upazilas of Satkhira district near the Bangladesh-India border or Dakop and Paikgacha upazilas of Khulna district—keep on growing with disaster after disaster and the challenges for the people are many: health issues, education, and, most importantly, the availability of fresh water, besides of course the lack of housing and employment.
  • “I have been defeated many times with natural disasters,” said Farooq Hossain, who has faced many disasters since his childhood. “I was forced to cross over to India after Cyclone Aila to make a living. After returning home, I lost everything in Cyclone Amphan in 2020.”
  • According to the Union Councils of Koyra uazila, land in most of the areas in the upazila has turned saline and only about 1,300 hectares of agricultural land remains cultivable. About 400 hectares has been lost to river erosion. The shrimp business too has suffered due to high salinity in the water and soil.
  • At least 1,053 people have been killed and 9.4 million internally displaced by various climate-related disasters in 58 districts of Bangladesh in the past seven years.
  • The “Global Report on Internal Displacement 2021” from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (a Switzerland-based NGO) showed that 44,43,230 people were displaced in Bangladesh in 2020. The effects of climate change in the coming years will only see this number go up.