Dispatches

Government failure

Test not, find not

James Wilson
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Thermal screening of a passenger from China in New Delhi on January 21. Photo: ANI

At the newly inaugurated diagnostic laboratory and testing facilities for COVID-19 at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru, on March 10. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

The government’s failure to detect, trace and isolate infected persons in the nearly two-month-long window of opportunity it had to protect people from the coronavirus shows its irresponsible handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
