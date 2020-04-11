Dispatches

Chasing the virus

R. Ramachandran
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Migrant workers along with their families waiting to board buses to return to their villages, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts New Delhi, on March 29. Photo: Getty Images

A motorist rides through a disinfection tunnel in Chennai on April 5. Photo: ARUN SANKAR/AFP

Tamil Nadu security personnel stitching face masks at Egmore in Chennai on April 1. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

While COVID-19’s onslaught has laid low the mighty United States and much of the developed world, in India there are differing perceptions on the 21-day lockdown strategy, which includes a low rate of testing, and its effectiveness in containing the infection.
