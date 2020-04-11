Dispatches

Plight of migrant workers

Marooned in the city

Nivedita Jayaram Raghav Mehrotra
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka who could not board trains home were stranded in Mumbai after the lockdown. Here, they rest on the railway track on April 2. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar working in a metal scrap workshop staying inside the workshop in Mazgaon, an April 3 picture. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

At Ring Road near Basai Darapur in New Delhi on March 30, a migrant worker, along with his child, on his way to his hometown during the lockdown. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The lockdown has only exposed the existing problem of the devalued and invisibilised labour of 100 million internal migrant workers and an economy that cannot ensure their sustenance and safety in the regions they work.
