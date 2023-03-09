  • The literary past, and present, of India has several amazing instances of literary creators who entered the field without having the benefit of a proper education.
  • The “unlettered” makers of literature have dominated the literary scene in India for as long as the country has been producing literature.
  • Namdeo Dhasal, Narayan Surve, and Annabhau Sathe make Indian literature what it is, a never ceasing source of courage and hope.
  • The ability to observe social ills and injustice and their courage to speak for the marginal people somehow eludes those who have the means to educate themselves and the material means which ideally should make them speak against injustice.
  • Perhaps, Indian democracy requires more of unlettered writers, more of those compassionate and courageous voices to bring the republic back to the norms envisioned in the Constitution.