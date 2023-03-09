  • The concern expressed on impact of the Adani episode on public sector banks and institutions such as LIC.
  • Those managing public assets must ensure that they do not endanger the safety of the savings of citizens.
  • Total value of LIC’s holding in five Adani companies fell from Rs.72,194 crore in January 2023 to Rs.28,862 crore on February 23.
  • The notional loss may reflect in bonuses paid to investors.
  • There is no guarantee that Adani group stocks will not fall further.
  • There is the danger that if things go awry, Adani group companies may default on debt service payments.
  • Of LIC’s Rs.30,000-plus crore exposure to Adani group, around Rs.6,000 crore is in debt.
  • LIC’s actions suggest it deviated from the original intent that motivated nationalisation.