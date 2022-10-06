Books on the shelves

A range of new writing from post-War Japan to the Mahabharata to the second COVID wave.

Lady Joker: Volume I

Kaoru Takamura; Translated by Allison Markin Powell & Marie Iida

Baskerville

Rs.599

Tokyo, 1995. Five men meet at the race track every Sunday to bet on horses. They have little in common except a deep disaffection with their lives. Together they represent the social struggles of post-War Japan.

A Bend in the Ganges

Manohar Malgonkar

HarperCollins

Rs.599

In this new edition of the classic novel, Gian, a Gandhian pacifist, and Debi-dayal, a revolutionary, are sent to the Andamans penal colony in 1939. Later they manage to return to India only to get sucked into the violence of Partition.

Draupadi: The Sati Series III

Koral Dasgupta

Pan Macmillan India

Rs.350

In this third book of the Sati series, Draupadi’s inner life is foregrounded—from her friendship with Krishna, marriage to the Pandava brothers, to her quirky relationships with Kunti and Bhishma and her desire for a loving home.

American Fever

Dur e Aziz Amna

Sceptre

Rs.799

In this twist on the classic American Dream story, 16-year-old Hira goes to rural Oregon from Pakistan on a year-long exchange programme. The experience is memorable for reasons both good and bad; a first kiss, new friends, Islamophobia, homesickness.

A Case of Indian Marvels: Dazzling Stories from the Country’s Finest New Writers

Edited by David Davidar

Aleph Book Company

Rs.999

This anthology of 40 stories by millennial and Generation Z writers explores every aspect of the Indian ethos in original and electrifying ways.

The Dismantling of India in 35 portraits

T.J.S. George

Simon & Schuster

Rs.899

Veteran journalist T.J.S. George’s unique map of independent India traced over 75 years and 35 concise biographies, from Jamsetji Tata to Narendra Modi.

Here and Hereafter: Nirmal Verma’s Life in Literature

Vineet Gill

Vintage Books

Rs.499

A deep-dive into the life and writing of Nirmal Verma, one of modern Hindi literature’s pioneers. Vineet Gill looks at the scattered elements of Verma’s life—the places he lived in, the people he knew, the books he read—as ingredients that went into the making of his oeuvre.

The Second Wave: Reflections on the Pandemic through Photography, Performance and Public Culture

Rustom Bharucha

Seagull Books

Rs.599

Rustom Bharucha’s meditative essay on the eponymous second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India between April and December 2021 reflects on death, grief, and mourning, and offers life lessons in resilience, self-renewal, and resistance.