New books on the shelves

Short fiction in translation, poetry from the north-eastern region, memory politics, and much more.

Oblivion and Other Stories

Gopinath Mohanty; translated by Sudeshna and Sudhanshu Mohanty

Penguin eBury Press

Rs.499

This is an anthology of 20 short stories by the doyen of Odia literature. The stories, written across a half-century (1935-1988), capture the forgotten others—the tribal and ordinary people, who are invisible in the feudal landscape of Odisha in the 20th century.

Batshit

Kritika Kapoor

Pan

Rs.350

Pia Bhandari’s demons follow her wherever she goes. Hurtling between the opulent kothis of GK-2 and the plush bungalows of Sainik Farms, this is a twisted tale about a Delhi girl’s fight against the dark forces inside and outside.

An Order from the Sky and Other Stories

Imayam; translated by Vasantha Surya

HarperCollins

Rs. 599

Set mostly in the small towns and villages of Tamil Nadu, these stories are about the aspirations and trials of ordinary men and women who struggle to survive and thrive. Imayam—one of the most significant Tamil writers today—peers into their lives with empathy and attention.

My Invented Land: New and Selected Poems

Robin S. Ngangom

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

Born in 1959 in Imphal, Robin S. Ngangom is a bilingual poet and translator who writes in English and Manipuri. His poetry is the poetry of feeling, ranging between the deeply personal and the political. They are chronicles of private joys, sorrows and everyday epiphanies, as well as unflinching documents of the realities of the North east region.

The Trauma of Caste: A Dalit Feminist Meditation on Survivorship, Healing, and Abolition

Thenmozhi Soundararajan

North Atlantic Books

Rs.699

Dalit American activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan explores caste oppression through an intersectional feminist lens, and against the larger continuum of struggles for liberation among Black, Indigenous, Latinx, femme, and queer communities, to share how both oppressor and oppressed can heal the wounds of caste and transform collective suffering.

The Political Life of Memory: Birsa Munda in Contemporary India

Rahul Ranjan

Cambridge University Press

Rs.1,295

Over 20 years after Jharkhand became a separate state in the name of Adivasi identity, the question of Jal, Jangal, and Jameen has still not been settled. This book uses the framework of memory politics to investigate the resistance movements which invoke the legacy of Birsa Munda to shape everyday politics in Jharkhand.

Gilded Cage: Years That Made and Unmade Kashmir

Sandeep Bamzai

Rupa

Rs.395

Drawing from previously unaccessed private papers, the third part of Sandeep Bamzai’s Kashmir trilogy looks back at the years leading to and following the Partition, and the events that led up to the dismissal and imprisonment of Sheikh Abdullah on August 8, 1953.

How Women Work: Fitting in and standing out in Asia

Aarti Kelshikar

HarperCollins

Rs.499

From China to India, Singapore to the Philippines and Japan to Thailand, this book observes working women through a pan-Asian lens, and shows us how successful Asian women leaders both “fit in” and “stand out” on their own terms.