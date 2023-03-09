New books on the shelves

Oblivion and Other Stories
Gopinath Mohanty; translated by Sudeshna and Sudhanshu Mohanty
Penguin eBury Press
Rs.499
This is an anthology of 20 short stories by the doyen of Odia literature. The stories, written across a half-century (1935-1988), capture the forgotten others—the tribal and ordinary people, who are invisible in the feudal landscape of Odisha in the 20th century.
Batshit
Kritika Kapoor
Pan
Rs.350
Pia Bhandari’s demons follow her wherever she goes. Hurtling between the opulent kothis of GK-2 and the plush bungalows of Sainik Farms, this is a twisted tale about a Delhi girl’s fight against the dark forces inside and outside.
An Order from the Sky and Other Stories
Imayam; translated by Vasantha Surya
HarperCollins
Rs. 599
Set mostly in the small towns and villages of Tamil Nadu, these stories are about the aspirations and trials of ordinary men and women who struggle to survive and thrive. Imayam—one of the most significant Tamil writers today—peers into their lives with empathy and attention.
My Invented Land: New and Selected Poems
Robin S. Ngangom
Speaking Tiger
Rs.399
Born in 1959 in Imphal, Robin S. Ngangom is a bilingual poet and translator who writes in English and Manipuri. His poetry is the poetry of feeling, ranging between the deeply personal and the political. They are chronicles of private joys, sorrows and everyday epiphanies, as well as unflinching documents of the realities of the North east region.
The Trauma of Caste: A Dalit Feminist Meditation on Survivorship, Healing, and Abolition
Thenmozhi Soundararajan
North Atlantic Books
Rs.699
Dalit American activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan explores caste oppression through an intersectional feminist lens, and against the larger continuum of struggles for liberation among Black, Indigenous, Latinx, femme, and queer communities, to share how both oppressor and oppressed can heal the wounds of caste and transform collective suffering.
The Political Life of Memory: Birsa Munda in Contemporary India
Rahul Ranjan
Cambridge University Press
Rs.1,295
Over 20 years after Jharkhand became a separate state in the name of Adivasi identity, the question of Jal, Jangal, and Jameen has still not been settled. This book uses the framework of memory politics to investigate the resistance movements which invoke the legacy of Birsa Munda to shape everyday politics in Jharkhand.
Gilded Cage: Years That Made and Unmade Kashmir
Sandeep Bamzai
Rupa
Rs.395
Drawing from previously unaccessed private papers, the third part of Sandeep Bamzai’s Kashmir trilogy looks back at the years leading to and following the Partition, and the events that led up to the dismissal and imprisonment of Sheikh Abdullah on August 8, 1953.
How Women Work: Fitting in and standing out in Asia
Aarti Kelshikar
HarperCollins
Rs.499
From China to India, Singapore to the Philippines and Japan to Thailand, this book observes working women through a pan-Asian lens, and shows us how successful Asian women leaders both “fit in” and “stand out” on their own terms.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment