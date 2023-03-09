  • In Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor, the action never stops—a raucous and turbulent crime thriller that dissects the moral decay of the ultra-elite of India of the 2000s.
  • Kapoor presents us with the three central characters of the novel—Sunny Wadia, Neda Kapur, and Ajay—and explores how their lives intersect and diverge.
  • The story is an ambitious one: it is as much a character study as it is a simmering family saga, an uncomfortable romance, a heart-breaking examination of entrenched class and caste hierarchies, a violent tragedy.
  • Kapoor has a fondness for descriptive prose but there is a breezy quality that allows it to remain in the background.
  • The novel also has a significantly visual quality through it, perhaps one reason why it has already been picked up by  FX for a television project following a bidding war.