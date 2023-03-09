  • The writer Anil Menon and the travel writer Pico Iyer discuss Pico Iyer’s latest book, The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.
  • Pico Iyer explains how he uses conflicts and war zones to interrogate the idea of paradise and says the book came out of the COVID years.
  • An important point that Pico Iyer makes is that travel writing has emerged from the “colonial corset” as a whole new generation of travel writers have come out of formerly colonised countries.