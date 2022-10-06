  • Hakim Sameer Hamdani’s The Syncretic Traditions of Islamic Religious Architecture of Kashmir explores how building styles of Kashmir’s Muslim religious places trace the historical trajectories of the frontier province over the centuries.
  • The book brings home the larger point missed so far that Islamic architecture was never linear in Kashmir. Kashmir has all along witnessed a resistance against impositions of style and form, even if it was a mosque built by Muslim rulers who were seen as outsiders.
  • The book argues that early Muslim religious buildings are reflective of a conscious attempt by Kashmir’s nascent Muslim community to merge socially and culturally with inherited traditions.
  • The arrival of Mughal rule marked a disruption in architectural style: the new architecture was “imperialist”, discarding local styles.