  1. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/nov/13/narendra-modi-cheers-wembley-reception-india
  2. The kuthu choreography was performed during netball match half at NEC and also during athletics at Alexander stadium according to Usha Jey’s twitter.
  3. https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/sites/default/files/download-file/South%20Asian%20Music%20%26%20Dance%20Mapping%20Study%20Executive%20Summary.pdf
  4. http://www.pulseconnects.com/pulse-response-ace-south-asian-dance-and-music-mapping-study
  5. https://thefederal.com/states/south/tamil-nadu/with-ilaiyaraaja-as-mp-rising-demand-for-sc-st-reservation-in-rajya-sabha/