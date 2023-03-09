  • The recording of estampages has been a core responsibility of the ASI since it began its epigraphy division in 1887.
  • It sent epigraphists out to make estampages of any inscription—a key raw material to ascertain historical facts—that was discovered.
  • Thus began the ASI’s accumulation of estampages of inscriptions found on historical monuments, both religious and secular; stand-alone stone pillars; and at locations such as lake beds.
  • Linguistic scholars then took a close look at the inscriptions on the estampages and recorded the gist in the Annual Report of Indian Epigraphy.
  • Over the past 10 months, around 60 epigraphists have been poring over the estampages at the headquarters of the ASI’s epigraphy division in Mysuru, in order to classify them.
  • With more than 26,000 estampages in Tamil, ASI officials were keen to digitise them before shifting them to Chennai.