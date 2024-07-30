Published : Jul 30, 2024 14:05 IST - 5 MINS READ

On July 30, Tehran witnessed the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian, a President unlike any of his predecessors, whose background reflects Iran’s diverse ethnic tapestry. Pezeshkian’s journey to the presidency at 69 is a tale of resilience, reform, and the potential for transformative change in Iran’s political landscape.

His father is an Iranian Azerbaijani, while his mother hails from the Kurdish community. This blend of Turkic and Kurdish heritage sets him apart in a country where such backgrounds have historically been marginalised. Despite being part of the 2 per cent Azeri-speaking minority in a predominantly Sunni Kurdish city, those close to Pezeshkian in Theran told Frontline that he has always embraced his Azeri Turkic roots with pride.

In West Asian politics, where the US depends on Kurdish armed groups in Iraq and Syria, the new Iranian President’s Kurdish roots have added interesting phenomena and more flavour to strategic one-upmanship. In a similar masterstroke in 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed an ethnic Kurd Hakan Fidan as Foreign Minister, which has reportedly created fissures amongst Kurdish forces in the region.

Pezeshkian’s victory in the presidential election on July 5 was unexpected. Defeating his conservative rival, Saeed Jalili, by more than three million votes, Pezeshkian’s win was initially met with scepticism as Khamenei delayed his endorsement until July 28. His rise from a relatively obscure Member of Parliament to the presidency highlights a significant shift in Iran’s political dynamics.

Outsider in the establishment

Before venturing into politics, Pezeshkian was a distinguished cardiac surgeon. But what sets him apart is that he is an outsider in the Iranian establishment, who has never been closer to or served the military or the security establishment. His only army background is serving conscription duty at 19 in Zabul, in the Sistan-Baluchistan province bordering Pakistan.

Following his military service, he returned to his home province to attend medical school, eventually becoming a specialist in heart surgery. In 1994, he was appointed president of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, a position he held for five years. Tragedy struck the same year when Pezeshkian lost his wife and one of his children in a car accident. Raising his remaining three children alone, he has since been seen as compassionate and resilient.

Pezeshkian’s political career began in earnest when he joined reformist Mohammad Khatami’s administration as deputy Health Minister in 1997. Four years later, he was appointed Health Minister, serving until 2005. His reformist stance and criticism of the government’s handling of political dissent, especially during the Green Movement protests in 2009, earned him both respect and controversy.

In parliament, Pezeshkian was a vocal supporter of the 2015 nuclear deal during Hassan Rouhani’s presidency. His medical background lent credibility to his criticisms of the regime’s harsh responses to protests. After the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, he wrote that “it was unacceptable in the Islamic Republic to arrest a girl for her hijab and then hand over her dead body to her family”. His call for transparency and accountability marked him as a champion of reform.

Marked departure from precedence

Pezeshkian’s presidency marks a departure from his predecessors who were deeply rooted in religious institutions. His lack of ties to the military or security sectors signals a potential shift towards more accommodative governance amid internal dissent and international scrutiny.

His two previous unsuccessful bids for the presidency came in 2013 and 2021, respectively. In 2013, he withdrew from the presidential race in the later stages in favour of former President Hashemi Rafsanjani; in 2021, his candidacy was rejected by the Guardian Council, the country’s top vetting body.

“Masoud Pezeshkian’s unique background, reformist stance, commitment to transparency, reform, and ethnic inclusivity offer a glimmer of hope for a more balanced and progressive Iran.”

His election has raised hopes for re-engaging Iran in diplomatic dialogue, particularly concerning the nuclear issue and tensions with the Europe and United States. Experts say that despite the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controlling foreign and security policies, Pezeshkian’s moderate stance could influence Iran’s approach to international relations like Hashmi Rafsanjani and Hassan Rouhani.

His presidency is seen as less favourable for Israel, given his background diminishes the credibility of arguments against engaging with Iran. On the domestic front, Pezeshkian’s mixed heritage positions him uniquely to address long-standing grievances of minority groups in Iran. He is expected to bridge ethnic fissures and promote inclusivity.

Iran’s foreign policy, especially regarding regional security and alliances, will be closely watched. Pezeshkian’s stance on the Axis of Resistance against Israel and his support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and other regional allies indicate a continuation of Iran’s strategic positioning in West Asia.

Glimmer of hope

Pezeshkian’s presidency comes at a critical time for Iran. The country is at the zenith of its international influence, with its network of militias commanding newfound respect and fear in West Asia. Iran’s opposition to Israel garners political support across the region alliances with China and Russia and newfound bonhomie with Saudi Arabia further bolsters its position against Western influence.

Pezeshkian’s potential to be a game-changer hinges on how the West responds. Moderating sanctions and a revived nuclear deal could pave the way for significant reforms and improved international relations.

This will go a long way to help India to accelerate strategic projects like the Chabahar Port, which is significant for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, where India has heavily invested. In the 2024-25 Budget, India has allocated Rs.100 crore for this project. But in the wake of sanctions, the investment confronts a host of challenges.

In the weeks and months ahead, all eyes will be on Masoud Pezeshkian as he navigates the complex political landscape of Iran. His unique background, reformist stance, commitment to transparency, reform, and ethnic inclusivity offer a glimmer of hope for a more balanced and progressive Iran.

Whether he will be able to steer the country towards a more inclusive and diplomatically engaged future remains to be seen, but his presidency undoubtedly marks a new chapter for Iran.

Iftikhar Gilani is an Indian journalist based in Ankara.