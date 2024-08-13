Published : Aug 13, 2024 18:05 IST - 6 MINS READ

Thousands of Hindus are protesting in various towns and cities in Bangladesh, demanding safety. A large number of Muslims are standing alongside them. Hindus are raising religious slogans in these protests. The members of the interim government are supporting them. No one is attacking these protesters by claiming that the Hindus are tools of an Indian or international conspiracy to defame Bangladesh, that they are being instigated from across the border, or that they are anti-national.

Bangladeshi Hindus are confidently asserting that they are Bangladeshi and that no one can drive them away. They are demanding special provisions for minority rights. It is learned that one of their demands is for a five-day holiday for Durga Puja, a demand that would not be on their minds if they were worried about their lives and property, a demand that means they know Bangladesh is their home and their place of celebration.

In all this, no Muslim organisation is conducting a counter mobilisation. No leader of the ruling establishment is asking people to shoot the traitors. On the contrary, students and other Muslims are guarding temples and patrolling Hindu-populated localities. There is visible vigilance against any possible mischief and violence by miscreants. Muslim religious leaders are visiting temples to assure them of their solidarity. They are issuing public statements that they stand with the Hindus.

In Dhaka, students are cleaning Parliament. Students are managing traffic. The items looted during the chaos of August 5 are slowly being returned.

We saw the head of the interim government visiting a prominent temple to express solidarity with the Hindus. Their adviser for home affairs has taken a very strong stand against violence against Hindus.

A democratic revolution

No one seems interested in informing the people of India about these developments. People in Bangladesh are disappointed to see individuals associated with India’s ruling party spreading hatred against the democratic revolution in their country. They also see that in the name of opposing the chaos and violence created in Bangladesh due to the revolution, such individuals are attacking Muslims in their own country, destroying their shanties and beating them up. The students and others see that the ruling party in India seemingly wants to prove that it is not a democratic revolution, but an anti-India or anti-Hindu conspiracy. Scholars in Bangladesh say it is unfortunate that the Indian government is not welcoming the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh but seems to be upset by the fall of a despotic leader with whom it had close ties.

The people of Bangladesh see fake videos being circulated in India claiming that Hindus are victims of genocide in Bangladesh. Most of the videos are fake, but they are still circulated indiscriminately. The people of Bangladesh have noted that India’s first official response seemed to be more focussed on the safety of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh than on welcoming the democratic revolution. Bangladeshi newspapers noted that India formed a committee to look after the safety of Indians, especially Hindu Indians, in Bangladesh. Forming a committee of paramilitary forces to protect the Hindus of Bangladesh appears to be direct interference in the internal affairs of a neighbouring country. Can anyone explain how this committee will work?

Meanwhile, even India’s External Affairs Minister stated in Parliament that students and others in Bangladesh are protecting Hindus and minorities. Then why is such hateful propaganda being spread in India against the democratic revolution? The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has called what is happening in Bangladesh an attack on Sanatana Dharma. If, as the Indian government has said, the people in Bangladesh stand with minorities and Hindus, then why this hue and cry in India?

One must examine if violence against Hindus is the most notable aspect of the Bangladesh revolution, and whether that is what defined the revolution. If not, then the responses have to be modified. Or is it the argument that regardless of the truth some segments have the right to use every trick to create insecurity among Hindus?

Communal elements

It is true that there was anarchy in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. Goons took over the streets in many places. Stray incidents of looting, arson, and violence occurred everywhere. People of the former ruling party, the Awami League, and its organisations were attacked. Temples were attacked. The houses and shops of Hindus were targeted.

But one must remember that there are elements in Bangladesh that are as communal as elements of the extended RSS network. We should not forget that in 1947, taking advantage of the prevailing chaos, the RSS tried to create a situation in India that would force Muslims to flee. It could not succeed entirely because the sane, secular forces were alert and took charge.

At all times, in every society and nation, there are forces that conspire to achieve petty and narrow “nationalist” goals under the guise of a so-called larger objective. This can happen in Bangladesh as well. Islamists can become active when the state all but disappears and extremist elements can come into the picture.

Unity of secular people essential

The real question to ask is this: what is the stand of the state, what is the stand of the people leading the democratic revolution? The leader of the interim government in Bangladesh and all Ministers and student leaders are speaking strongly against sectarian violence. They keep saying with consistent firmness that this revolution is for everyone, that Muslims and Hindus have equal rights in the country. There are no voices and influencers from the government spreading hatred against the protesting Hindus. We have not heard anyone saying that by protesting at this time they are weakening the democratic revolution or defaming it. Nobody is calling them anti-national.

Not one leader from India’s ruling party has ever spoken up against communal violence like Muhammad Yunus has done immediately after taking charge. What is worse, the incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh are being used by communal elements here as an excuse to attack Muslims in India.

If the unfolding fracas proves one thing, it is that the unity of secular people is essential in all of South Asia. The democratic revolution in Bangladesh has created an opportunity. The country is best placed to hold a South Asia conference in Dhaka itself to formulate a new democratic scheme for the entire region. If one needs a slogan, it should be this: “Democratic, Secular People of South Asia Unite.”

Apoorvanand teaches Hindi at Delhi University and writes literary and cultural criticism. His latest book is Muktibodh Ki Lalten.