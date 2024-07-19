Published : Jul 19, 2024 18:12 IST - 5 MINS READ

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s longest-serving leader, is in the middle of a tough political challenge as she faces a countrywide protest from students demanding reform to the government’s existing quota policy on jobs.

The protests have claimed 39 lives and injured several hundred others while damaging government and private properties. Many victims died in police firing while hundreds of others were grievously injured in clashes between rival student groups.

Hasina has accused her political opponents, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jamaat) alliance, of being behind the protests.

In a televised address to the nation, she announced a judicial enquiry to look into the police firing, and expressed anguish at the death of students and expressed sympathy to the families for their loss.

Hasina has invited the students for talks to settle the issue amicably. However, given the volatile situation and the deep sense of hurt among the student community, it is not clear whether they will accept the government’s offer. While Hasina is willing to look for a reconciliation with the students, she is determined to be tough in thwarting attempts by her political adversaries to destabilize her government.

Educational institutions shut down indefinitely

More than 56 per cent of government jobs are reserved under various categories, including 30 per cent for families of those who fought for the country’s independence that helped it break away from Pakistan in 1971.

There was broad consensus on the quota for freedom fighters’ families, there was resentment at the government’s decision to extend the privilege to their grandchildren in subsequent years.

A student protest in 2018 had led Hasina to scrap the entire quota system. But on July 7, the High Court reinstated it, bringing back the students to the street. The situation worsened from July 14 onwards when Hasina compared those opposing quotas for freedom fighters with “razakars”—a pejorative euphemism for those who worked and fought for the Pakistani army during Bangladesh’s independence struggle. The Prime Minister’s comment was interpreted widely as her attempt to label the protesting students as “razakars” and led to shock, disappointment, and anger among a wider section of the society that went beyond the campuses.

For the past week student protests have been raging all over the country. All educational institutions in the country have been shut indefinitely and university hostels and campuses emptied out while scheduled examinations were called off until normalcy could be restored.

“The situation could have been handled better if she restrained the trigger-happy police and called for early talks with the students,” says Imtiaz Ahmed, former professor of Dhaka University’s political science department. But Hasina and her party leaders see the BNP and Jamaat using the students’ frustration over the quota system as a shield against her.

Rising public resentment

Hasina won a fourth consecutive term as prime minister in January 2024, in a parliamentary election that was largely boycotted by the opposition parties. The BNP and its allies had relied on the United States’ intervention to install a caretaker government to conduct the election in Bangladesh. But India managed to use its influence to convince the US to let Hasina deal with the situation on her own.

The Joe Biden administration, which had been pressuring Hasina for democratic backsliding for much of 2023 in the run-up to the election, decided to relent and the Awami League had a landslide victory.

The Awami League thinks the opposition that had been marginalised for all these months, is now trying to stage a comeback to the political theatre in Bangladesh by instigating the students’ protest.

Earlier in the year, they had tried to launch a “boycott India” campaign to convince people not to buy Indian goods as it held New Delhi responsible for Hasina’s victory. But the campaign fizzled and did not find many takers in Bangladesh.

“Resentment is building up against Hasina’s government among the public, not only because of the cumulative effect of her four-term anti-incumbency but due to her autocratic way of handling dissent,” says former Bangladeshi diplomat Humayun Kabir and president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute. He pointed out that the wide support that the students’ protest has been getting, reflects that growing resentment against Hasina.

Hasina said the government had asked for the Supreme Court ‘s view after the High Court reinstated the quota system. The Prime Minister explained that until the apex court gives its verdict there was nothing the executive could do. Therefore, her government has no option but to wait.

She said people have the right to hold peaceful protests. But if they turn violent, the law would take its own course.

Rich history of protests

Bangladesh has a rich history of students’ protest which dates back to the days of the Bhasha Andolan (the language movement) of 1952 in erstwhile East Pakistan. The students had taken the lead in forcing Bengali to be given the same status as Urdu in Pakistan and in subsequent years they also played a stellar role in the country’s freedom struggle that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

It remains to be seen how the current students protest pan put in the coming days. The Awami League leaders have instructed cadres all over the country to be prepared to deal with the BNP-Jamaat combine’s attempt to foment trouble for Hasina’s regime. In such a scenario it might take Bangladesh much longer before it restores peace and normalcy in the country and bring the students protest to an amicable end.

