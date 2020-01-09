Dispatches

Pakistan

Special Court in Pakistan finds Musharraf guilty of high treason

John Cherian
Print edition : January 18, 2020

November 1, 1999: Musharraf during the first press conference after his military coup in Islamabad. Photo: SAEED KHAN/AFP

Supporters of Pervez Musharraf protest the death sentence, in Lahore on December 20. Photo: K.M. Chaudary/AP

February 20, 1999: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Wagah border near Lahore. Photo: B.K. Bangash/AP

By sentencing former President Musharraf to death for subverting the Constitution, the country’s higher judiciary sends out a strong message on civilian supremacy.
