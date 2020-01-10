Dispatches

St Thomas' Cathedral

St Thomas' Cathedral: A chapter in Mumbai’s history

ANUPAMA KATAKAM
Print edition : January 17, 2020

In 2004, St Thomas’ Cathedral earned the UNESCO Asia-Pacific heritage conservation award. Photo: Zahan Lamba

The commemorative plaque near Horniman Circle in Mumbai’s Fort district, which is filled with heritage structures. Photo: Anupama Katakam

A plaque recognising Zero Point and the importance of the cathedral in the development of Mumbai city. Photo: Paul Noronha

The exquisite interior of the 300-year-old cathedral. Photo: Paul Noronha

A fountain outside the cathedral. Photo: Zahan Lamba

A marble statue inside. Photo: Zahan Lamba

Windows near the steps leading to the clock tower. Photo: Zahan Lamba

Arches at the back of the church. The church has gone through several rounds of restoration over the years. Photo: Zahan Lamba

St Thomas’ Cathedral, which celebrated its 300th Christmas this year, has a shared history with Mumbai from its colonial days and stands as a symbol of its heritage.
    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    ×