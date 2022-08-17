India@75 - Iconic Moments
1951-52: First ever general election
Print edition : Aug 17, 2022 T+T-
1951-52: First ever general election
Conducted over a period of four months, a total of 17.3 crore voters were registered.
A voter in front of ballot boxes marked with the candidates’ symbols in independent India’s first ever general election in 1951-52. The election, which saw a total of 17.3 crore voters registered, was conducted over a period of four months with an eventual voter turnout of 45.7 per cent.
Find more iconic moments: PHOTO ESSAY | Captured in time