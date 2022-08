Captured in time

Social activist Anna Hazare, flanked by Kiran Bedi and Arvind Kejriwal (right), after ending his fast for the Jan Lokpal Bill at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 9, 2011. The Jan Lokpal Bill agitation was part of the India Against Corruption movement that led to the undoing of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2014. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES