 />
Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

PUCL condemns FIR against human rights activist Nadeem Khan

The national secretary of the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights has been booked for “promoting enmity”.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 14:10 IST - 2 MINS READ

Frontline Bureau
Nadeem Khan, national secretary of the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

Nadeem Khan, national secretary of the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Human rights activist Nadeem Khan was booked by the Delhi police on November 30. An FIR was filed against Khan, the national secretary of the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), after a video, titled “Records of Hindustan in Modi Sarkar’” was uploaded on YouTube. The police notice, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertains to promoting enmity between groups.

The police claimed that the person speaking in the video was Khan. “Khan has spoken in the video (despite knowing) this is a sensitive issue and that organising an exhibition on a public platform, creating a museum… putting up photos of well-known public personalities, making allegations, and portraying a particular community as oppressed can incite people and promote separatist activities,” the FIR said.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), expressing its outrage, condemned the “malicious FIR”, which it described as “a targeted witch-hunt”.

Also Read | New criminal laws push India toward a regressive past

It said in a statement: “On Saturday, around 5 pm, four personnel, including the SHO [Station House Office] of Shaheen Bagh Police Station in Delhi, came to the private residence in Bengaluru where Khan was staying and attempted to detain him without any warrant or notice. From 5 pm till 9 pm, they sat in the hall of the first floor of the house and coerced Nadeem to come to Delhi ‘voluntarily’ with them under ‘informal custody’.” It added that “[t]hese actions constitute a blatant attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to criminalise the advocacy of civil liberties and constitutional rights”.

The PUCL demanded that the FIR be immediately quashed, the harassment of Khan and his family be stopped and that they be paid a compensation; the organisation called for an FIR against the SHO of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Police station for criminal intimidation, harassment, and trespassing.

Meanwhile, APCR stated the video did not contain unlawful speech and alleged that the FIR was “another attempt to intimidate and silence human right defenders”. The statement added that the FIR filed by the Delhi Police “is based on a social media post that has used a video of Nadeem Khan speaking at an exhibition put up by APCR. The video itself does not show any unlawful speech or activity, and we categorically deny any suggestion that the exhibition contained any kind of illegality. In fact, the exhibition was an attempt to showcase the positive rulings and orders of the Supreme Court and other courts in India that have sought to curb hate crimes and persecution of marginalised groups in the country”.

down-arrow-image

Stories that help you connect the dots

Journalists, human rights defenders in Kashmir face increasing assaults

A playbook that closely restricts press freedom is playing out, which has seen journalists being harassed through a variety of means.
Anando Bhakto
May 18, 2023
DRUG POLICY— THE LEDE

Cannabis: A cultural gift

Karan Madhok
Devotees take part in a religious procession in Siliguri in April 2019.
EDITOR’S NOTE

Editor’s Note: Hate has become a deliberate electoral strategy in India

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment