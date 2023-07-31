PUCL demands accountability, relief for Manipur crisis

Published : Jul 31, 2023 18:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has issued a series of demands and appeals to address the ongoing conflict in Manipur. The organisation has called for an immediate end to the violence, the arrest of perpetrators, and the provision of humanitarian relief.

The PUCL also demands that the State and central governments take action to address the prevalence of hate speech on social media and the breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur. The organisation has called for the withdrawal of false cases filed against individuals seeking information.

The rights organisation has appealed to the Supreme Court to establish a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate significant criminal cases related to ethnic violence and has called for the appointment of a Women’s Committee and a Team of Advocate Commissioners to visit the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps and record statements of victims.

The PUCL has urged the Government of Manipur to provide humanitarian relief to all those in need, with the support of the Centre. This relief should include nutritious food, clothing, safe shelter, proper drinking water, and sanitation, it said, adding that a comprehensive policy for relief and rehabilitation should be formulated.

The PUCL said that its demands and appeals aim to address the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Manipur and restore peace to the troubled region. The organisation said it is looking toward the Supreme Court to provide justice, accountability, and relief to the suffering people of Manipur.