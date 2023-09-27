Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 8 Stories

The Khalistan issue: All you wanted to know about

Exploring the roots of the fringe movement, its resurgence, and the complex international dynamics at play. 

Published : Sep 27, 2023 18:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
File photo: Rebel Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh Sandhu with his supporters after being presented with a large portrait of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at a village near Kapurthala.

File photo: Rebel Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh Sandhu with his supporters after being presented with a large portrait of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at a village near Kapurthala. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

India and Canada have long maintained a bilateral relationship built on shared values, including democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. However, tensions have arisen recently due to the Khalistan issue. The Khalistan movement, which emerged in the 1970s and early 1980s, advocates for the creation of a separate Sikh homeland within India. While the government had previously suppressed the movement, it has recently gained momentum, particularly among a slice of the Sikh diaspora in Canada.

In June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, was fatally shot in British Columbia, Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau subsequently accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder, a claim India vehemently denied, dismissing it as “absurd”. These allegations have significantly strained relations between the two countries, resulting in the expulsion of diplomats from both sides and the suspension of free trade agreement negotiations.

The Khalistan issue highlights the complexity and sensitivity surrounding this matter, as well as the challenges associated with managing diaspora communities, especially those with a history of conflict with their home country’s government. It is important to note that the majority of Sikhs do not support separatism; however, a vocal and well-organised minority of Khalistan movement supporters in Canada has garnered media attention and influenced public opinion.

India is notably concerned about the support for the Khalistan movement in Canada, viewing it as a threat to its territorial integrity and national security. In light of these concerns, Frontlinehas compiled a collection of articles from its archives that offer a comprehensive understanding of the Khalistan issue and the contemporary socio-political dynamics in the State of Punjab, where the Sikhs are a majority.

Amritpal Singh with his associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released from Amritsar Central Jail after the storming of the Ajnala Police Station, at Golden Temple on February 24.

Cry for Khalistan: Does it signal a fresh phase of militancy in Punjab?

Ashutosh Sharma
Amritpal Singh Sandhu and his supporters at a village near Kapurthala in December 2022 with a portrait of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, whom he imitates.

What Khalistan means for the Sikhs of Punjab

Amandeep Sandhu
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh: The story so far

Ashutosh Sharma
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a field near Jalandhar.

The rot within: Punjab reeling under a host of problems

Ramesh Chakrapani
Amritpal Singh Sandhu at a village near Kapurthala, Punjab, in December 2022.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu: ‘Whether it’s going to be peaceful or violent depends on the state’

Ashutosh Sharma

Editor’s Note: Why a once flourishing Punjab is now floundering

Vaishna Roy
Kanwar Sandhu.

‘Not many takers for Khalistan in Punjab’: Kanwar Sandhu

Anando Bhakto
Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors in Devi Dass Pura village in Amritsar during the protest against the proposed farm laws in October 2020.

Punjab a disaster waiting to happen due to disarray in State finances

Manjit Singh
