Published : Nov 27, 2024

Cannabis grows in vast swathes of Jammu and Kashmir naturally, as in many other parts of country, thanks to favourable climatic conditions. Earlier this year, a study by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu highlighted cannabis’ potential to play a crucial role in the country’s battle against the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. Its research uncovered that phytocannabinoids, a group of compounds derived from the cannabis plant, possess previously unrecognised antibiotic properties.

The findings have opened the door to the exploration of cannabis’ therapeutic potential, particularly when the world is grappling with the growing challenge of drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other parasites.

In fact, a study published by The Lancet this year found that between 3 lakh and 10.4 lakh people died in India in 2019 as a result of bacterial antimicrobial resistance, a condition where pathogenic bacteria no longer respond to antibiotics. The report also estimated that by 2050, antibiotic-resistant infections could lead to more than 39 crore deaths globally, either directly or indirectly.

Pioneer project

CSIR-IIIM Jammu set up its cannabis project with much fanfare, but it has faced some challenges. While lauded by the Central government as the country’s first such project, it kept hitting bureaucratic and technical bottlenecks. The aim of the scientific-commercial project is to generate revenue, research, and jobs. In 2015, the research work was revived at the institute with a focus on producing and exporting quality medicinal drugs. Subsequently, it was permitted to conduct laboratory research on the plant material.

During a visit to the institute in July 2023, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and for Earth Sciences, told reporters that new cultivation practices for increasing the produce of cannabis would help local farmers.

Underscoring the fact that the project was important from the perspective of “atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), he said that after getting all approvals, CSIR-IIIM Jammu would be able to “produce export quality drugs meant for patients suffering from neuropathies, cancer, and epilepsy”.

Cannabis in medicine

He also said that cannabis could be a great source of approved drugs such as Marinol/Nabilone and Cesamet for treating nausea and vomiting; Sativex for neuropathic pain and spasticity; and Epidiolex and Cannabidiol for epilepsy.

A scientist associated with the Natural Products and Medicinal Chemistry Division of the institute told Frontline that the institute, as per a tripartite agreement with the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, had completed its exploratory research on cannabis.

“For further preclinical regulatory studies on cancer pain and epilepsy treatments, it is vital to establish GMP [good manufacturing practices] for both preclinical and clinical research, as this is a prerequisite for the development of new therapeutic drugs,” the scientist said, requesting anonymity.

“A formal application for such a licence to manufacture and transport cannabis materials exclusively for scientific purposes was submitted to the Excise Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government some time ago, but it is still awaiting approval.”

With a new government in place, the scientists associated with the project are hopeful that the pending clearance will be given.

In 2023, CSIR-IIIM and a Canadian firm named IndusScan signed an agreement on cannabis research in the presence of Dr Jitendra Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that the collaboration would lead to the production of those medicines that are currently being imported.

CSIR-IIIM is the pioneer in cannabis research and obtained the first licence for scientific cultivation in the country, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology said in a note in 2023. It added: “Following this, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have started making the policy and rules for use of cannabis for scientific purposes.”