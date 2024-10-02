Published : Oct 02, 2024 12:15 IST - 0 MINS READ

CERN observes quantum entanglement at the highest energy so far QUANTUM entanglement is a fascinating feature of quantum physics. If two particles are quantum-entangled, the state of one particle is tied to that of the other, no matter how far apart the particles are. This phenomenon, which has no analogue in classical physics, has been observed in a wide variety of systems and has found several important applications, such as quantum cryptography and quantum computing. In 2022, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for groundbreaking experiments with entangled photons. These experiments confirmed the predictions made by the late theorist John Bell. Entanglement has remained largely unexplored at the high energies accessible at particle colliders such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). In the latest issue of Nature, the ATLAS collaboration at the LHC has reported that it has observed quantum entanglement for the first time between fundamental particles called top quarks and at the highest energies yet. ATLAS has now reconfirmed the result that it first reported in September 2023. Meanwhile, the CMS collaboration has also succeeded in observing entanglement between top quarks. The ATLAS and CMS teams observed quantum entanglement between a top quark and its antimatter counterpart. The top quark is the heaviest known fundamental particle. To observe entanglement between top quarks, the ATLAS and CMS collaborations selected pairs of top quarks from data of proton-proton collisions at an energy of 13 tera-electronvolts between 2015 and 2018. In particular, they looked for pairs in which the two quarks are simultaneously produced with low momentum relative to each other. This is when the spins of the two quarks are expected to be strongly entangled. The second study by CMS also looked for pairs of top quarks in which the two quarks are simultaneously produced with a high momentum relative to each other. In this domain, for a large fraction of top quark pairs, the relative positions and times when the two top quarks decay are such that classical exchange of information by particles travelling at less than the speed of light is excluded. CMS observed spin entanglement between top quarks in this case also. The existence and degree of spin entanglement can be inferred from the angle between the directions in which the charged decay products of the two quarks are emitted

Breastfeeding possible even after breast cancer IN recent years, numerous studies have demonstrated that pregnancy is possible and safe following breast cancer, even with the use of assisted reproductive technologies. However, because many breast cancers are hormone responsive, doctors were concerned about potential risks in breastfeeding following breast cancer due to the changes that occur in the hormonal status during pregnancy and lactation. “These considerations also apply to women carrying a BRCA gene mutation who have an increased risk of cancer in the contralateral breast,” Eva Blondeaux of IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino in Genoa, Italy, was quoted as saying by Medscape, an online medical news platform. Now, two international studies led by Italian researchers have found that breastfeeding is safe even after breast cancer. The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13 to 17. “Before this data, doctors tended to be cautious, if not outright defensive, about the possibility and safety of breastfeeding [following breast cancer],” Fedro Alessandro Peccatori, of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy, and lead author of a study that reported results from a trial called POSITIVE, told Medscape Blondeaux was involved in the second study involving women who have the BRCA mutation. The POSITIVE study involved 518 women (from 116 institutions in 20 countries across four continents) with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer who had temporarily stopped adjuvant hormonal treatment to become pregnant. The study found no significant differences in the rates of recurrence at 24 months or new breast cancer between women who breastfed and those who did not. The second study involved 4,732 women recruited from 78 international centres who were diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age and were carriers of a BRCA gene mutation. Importantly, about half of them had undergone preventive bilateral mastectomy before giving birth. In this study too, breastfeeding did not show significant differences between groups in terms of local recurrences or development of second contralateral breast cancer.

