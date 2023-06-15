Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Michigan University study detects signs of activity in dying brain

Researchers detected intriguing brain wave patterns in four patients who passed away in hospital.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 11:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

R. Ramachandran
A global hypoxia-induced surge of high-frequency oscillations in the brain of dying patients. (A) Absolute power of left anterior-mid temporal lobe (T3) before (S1) and after (S2 to S11) the withdrawal of ventilatory support.

A global hypoxia-induced surge of high-frequency oscillations in the brain of dying patients. (A) Absolute power of left anterior-mid temporal lobe (T3) before (S1) and after (S2 to S11) the withdrawal of ventilatory support. | Photo Credit: Gang Zu et al./Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2023

WE have all heard of near-death experiences such as seeing one’s entire life passing before one’s eyes and visits from departed loved ones. A recent small study by University of Michigan researchers detected intriguing brain wave patterns in four comatose patients who passed away following cardiac arrest in hospital after life support had been removed. The work, led by Jimo Borijigin, provides evidence of a surge of activity correlated with consciousness in the dying brain. It was published in a recent issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The team recorded similar signatures of gamma activation—considered the fastest brain activity and associated with consciousness—in dying brains of both animals and humans. Because of the small sample size, the authors have cautioned against making universal statements about the findings’ implications.

