Non-sugar sweeteners have ill effects: WHO

Published : Jun 15, 2023 11:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

THE WHO has released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) recommending against their use to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

The findings of a systematic review of the available evidence, on which the guideline is based, suggest that NSS do not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children and that there may be potential undesirable effects from their long-term use, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults

The guideline applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes and includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars. Common NSS include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives.