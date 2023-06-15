Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
odisha train tragedy cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

Non-sugar sweeteners have ill effects: WHO

Available evidence suggests that such sweeteners do not help reduce body fat and may lead to undesirable effects.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 11:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

R. Ramachandran
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

THE WHO has released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) recommending against their use to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

The findings of a systematic review of the available evidence, on which the guideline is based, suggest that NSS do not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children and that there may be potential undesirable effects from their long-term use, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults

The guideline applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes and includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars. Common NSS include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives.

More stories from this issue

odisha train tragedy cover.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Odisha Train Tragedy — The Lede

Monumental train disaster at Balasore puts issues plaguing Railways in focus

R.K. Radhakrishnan
2023-06-11T005707Z_1572791245_RC2SB1ATXPQM_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-CRASH-RAIL-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Odisha Train Tragedy

Editor’s Note: India’s worst train accident since 1995

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment