Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
odisha train tragedy cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

Crystal that melts under UV light

As it melts, it exhibits changes in luminescence and colour.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 11:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

R. Ramachandran
Photo-induced crystal melting with luminescence evolution.

Photo-induced crystal melting with luminescence evolution. | Photo Credit: Yosuke Tani

OSAKA UNIVERSITY researchers have discovered a novel material that transitions from a crystal to a liquid and exhibits changes in luminescence when irradiated with UV light, enabling a molecular-level visualisation of the crystal-melting process. The finding is unprecedented as the melting is induced by light alone. More intriguing, it changes colour as it melts. The work was published in Chemical Science. This new class of photo-responsive crystal compounds are called “heteroaromatic 1,2-diketones” and the phenomenon photo-induced crystal-to-liquid transition (PCLT).

The colour changes indicate that the material underwent molecular-level changes in shape, which caused variations in light absorption and emission. The work provides insights into the mechanism of crystal melting and will enable greater opportunities for the design of PCLT materials with a variety of applications.

More stories from this issue

odisha train tragedy cover.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Odisha Train Tragedy — The Lede

Monumental train disaster at Balasore puts issues plaguing Railways in focus

R.K. Radhakrishnan
2023-06-11T005707Z_1572791245_RC2SB1ATXPQM_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-CRASH-RAIL-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Odisha Train Tragedy

Editor’s Note: India’s worst train accident since 1995

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment