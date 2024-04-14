‘There is a groundswell of support for the RJD’: Tejashwi Yadav

Published : Apr 14, 2024 15:11 IST - 5 MINS READ

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and the current Leader of the Opposition, is the face of RJD now in Bihar and beyond. In this brief but candid interview, he discusses his party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s diverse coalition in the State, the role of secularism in Bihar’s politics, and the relevance of constitutional values. Excerpts:

In Bihar, the BJP has an umbrella coalition of parties whose leaders represent various castes. How do you counter this large social coalition of upper castes, EBCs, and Dalits with the Muslim and Yadav formula? One, social relations are not frozen in time, they are dynamic. Two, caste identities are not the be-all and end-all of politics and people identify themselves and their aspirations in many ways. Three, parties and leaders are not the last word on how people vote. It is important to break through the frameworks of the last century and take into account changes taking place in society. There is massive support for the RJD and its policies, and we do not want to reduce it to cynical and reductive calculations.

In Delhi, the opposition is talking about saving the Constitution and secularism. Is secularism an election issue in Bihar? What are the prospects for the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar or for that matter the INDIA bloc everywhere else? Constitutional values are foundational to the nation. There can be no compromise on them. Sectarianism can be a short-term polarising election strategy, but in the long run it is harmful to the nation. Our prospects are bright and we are getting great response everywhere.

ALSO READ:‘People in Bihar do not want MY, they want A to Z’: K.C. Tyagi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rallies reminds the people of “lawlessness” during the RJD rule of the 1990s. How do you see this strategy? It is a tired argument that has run its course. And it has never been clearer than now when the discourse quickly and conveniently keeps lurching between jungle raj and good governance within weeks.

Why should people vote for Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar when they have the option of Nitish Kumar as the face at the State level and Modi as the face at the Centre? The RJD is the largest party in the State. We have demonstrated that a lot could be done for the people of Bihar if there is political will. He [Modi] has laid bare the lack of will in the so-called face of the State or face of the Centre when it comes to job creation and rapid development. Double engines are required when one engine is inadequate or has broken down.

Large crowds turn up at your rallies, but will they translate into votes? How is this election in Bihar different from the elections in past? Anyone can see and feel the groundswell of support for the RJD. People come out on the streets when they feel they are not being heard. We are poised to do well and are going to strengthen our voter connect. This election is about reclaiming all that is good and decent in politics and governance.

ALSO READ:In Bihar, parivarvaad back in focus as RJD, NDA field kin of politicians

What are the issues in Bihar and why do you think Modi’s magic will not work? How polarised is Bihar on the Hindu-Muslim issue? I do not know if the PM is a magician. People have started seeing through the BJP’s smoke-and-mirrors strategy. There is no polarisation in Bihar, at least not until it is instigated and stoked by vested interests.

Modi has said he will ensure that the corrupt are put behind bars. How do you counter this when there are corruption cases against opposition leaders and many of them have not got bail from the courts? Let the Prime Minister call a press conference and take a few questions on corruption and it will become clear if he can walk the talk. The attacks on the opposition are politically motivated and there is a significant weakening of independent institutions. In spite of this, one is sure that the truth will prevail. The costs of constant surveillance, propaganda, intimidation are immense and after a point start showing diminishing returns.

What does the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar represent? A section still recalls “Bhura Baal Saaf Karo”, the alleged slogan that means ending upper caste dominance in Bihar politics. People trust us and it shows in the massive support for the RJD. Our party has always been about social justice and not the exclusion of any community. Everyone who cares for or supports the principles of social justice and equity will understand our core philosophy.

You have allied with Nitish Kumar several times and then he deserts you. What actually led to his exit from the grand alliance this time? Nitish himself can best answer why he left. As for splitting the party, one may look at contemporary examples of such misadventures and understand who excels in breaking parties.