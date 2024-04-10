‘The BJP is treating politics as a business’: Jagadanand Singh

Published : Apr 10, 2024 16:10 IST - 9 MINS READ

Jagadanand Singh, a four-term MLA and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, currently serving as the Bihar State president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stands as one of the few surviving old associates of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In a candid conversation with Frontline at the RJD office in Patna, Singh discusses the challenges facing the party as well as the landscape of non-BJP politics in the country.

How do you look at the 2024 Lok Sabha election? The 2024 Lok Sabha election represents a crucial battle between the people of India and extremists and rioters. It is a clash between those who uphold the Constitution, strive to safeguard democracy, and aim to alleviate the challenges faced by the people, and those who are solely focused on increasing the wealth of a select group of industrialists. The people are struggling and they will not tolerate anyone who cheats them. The BJP is a force that undermines democracy. It has already provoked people through its actions. Check out their programmes; only a privileged few attend them, while the marginalised and underprivileged are conspicuously absent. This glaring contrast in attendance reiterates their loss of credibility and their vested interest in serving the elite while in power.

What difference do you see now? In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats. What has changed since then? There seems to be a broader context here. Following the 2019 Lok Sabha election, there was the 2020 Assembly election where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaigned on the promise of a “double engine sarkar”. Both the Prime Minister (Modi) and the Chief Minister (Nitish) were on extensive tours. However, there was a young leader (Tejashwi) who understood the people’s problems and fought for their causes. It was a distinctive election in India, where we campaigned not by criticising those in power but by presenting a concrete programme to address the people’s concerns. This approach worked well, nearly bringing us to power (RJD became the single largest party with 75 seats, and the RJD-led alliance secured 110 seats). However, they have the capability to manipulate reality. The election results from the electronic voting machines (EVMs) differed from expectations, but they managed to influence outcomes in certain areas. The people of Bihar and India witnessed a young leader standing up for their interests, and in response, they rejected others.

Why does the Opposition always appear divided after initially showing excitement about coming together? Will the Bihar election introduce a different model this time? This election has similarities to those in 1977 and 1989, which saw the rise of Prime Ministers Morarji Desai and V.P. Singh respectively. The former was a response to the Emergency, while the latter was a protest against corruption. This election is like that. Consider the Supreme Court’s stance on electoral bonds–it deemed them illegal. Reports show a troubling trend: people facing corruption allegations found relief after donating to the BJP through these bonds. Is this the role of a government? It seems they are treating politics as a business. Both Bihar and India are questioning why, despite being one of the world’s top economies, we still face hunger and poverty. Where has our wealth gone? While some boast of economic achievements, the reality is that wealth inequality has widened, with the rich getting richer while the common person struggles. This message has gone deep with the electorate, and the only solution appears to be removing them from power.

The BJP is betting high on the inauguration of the Ram temple, hoping to benefit from raising Hindutva issues. Does this resonate in Bihar? Is this truly an issue of a nation? The pressing concerns of the country are unemployment, education, irrigation, and ensuring fair prices for farmers’ crops. People are asking about the fate of the M.S. Swaminathan report and why farmers aren’t receiving their rightful dues when their hard work fills the nation’s coffers. While emotive issues may hold sway, the needs of the people are paramount. Even within temples, people seek happiness and prosperity. Will you, if your means of livelihood are snatched away? This is the plight faced by farmers. Why have they been protesting on the streets for the past two years? Such a crisis is unparalleled elsewhere in the world. There is a clear attempt to take wealth from farmers and hand over their land to big businessmen.

PM Modi, in a recent election rally, talked about the “jungle raj” during Lalu Prasad’s regime 20 years ago and said there is a need to make the younger generation aware of it. Having been associated with Lalu Prasad during those times, what is this “jungle raj” that resurfaces in every election? There’s a difference between rhetoric and reality. When we assumed power in 1990, there were 172 reported crimes, which we managed to reduce to 142. Presently, that number has skyrocketed to nearly 300. So, what was this “jungle raj” about? They have rhetoric and the power of the pen. The caste-based violence they refer to had been ongoing for 40 years. We ended it by 2000, five years before losing power. We brought peace to the State, this is evident in the absence of protests on the streets by farmers, students, or anyone else. We’re accused of “jungle raj”, yet they are the creators of it. They are the real “Junglee”. There’s only one definition of a jungle: those in power crush the weak. We don’t believe in oppression; we believe in uplifting the powerless. Figures like Karpoori Thakur, JP, Lohia, and ourselves consistently endeavoured in this direction. Have you pondered why unemployment is surging? Will the wealth of Adani-Ambani alleviate poverty? A starving nation can’t command respect globally. Our ranking in the hunger index has soared from 70th to 114th, despite becoming the fifth-largest economy. Wealth is not increasing; hunger is.

In the Bihar election, the issue of government jobs is gaining momentum, with both Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar claiming credit for it. How significant is this factor in the state election? One crucial aspect is being overlooked here. The jobs we’ve provided are predominantly in the teaching sector. Teachers aren’t merely job positions; they represent the primary means of education for the underprivileged and vulnerable. Should our nation only cater to the privileged few, like in the Eklavya’s tale? Must the poor be deprived of access to education? When discussing the ‘jungle raj’ during the RJD’s governance, let’s remember that within that same period, we facilitated 25,000 job placements through the BPSC. We have even advertised an additional 45,000 vacancies. But these altruistic efforts were thwarted by the self-serving actions of certain individuals from the BJP and JD(U), who petitioned the High Court to halt the process, evidently disinclined towards educating the impoverished. This obstruction persisted until we, once again, formed a coalition government (in alliance with JD(U)), which prompted the resumption of BPSC exams, teacher recruitment, and the revitalisation of schools. Approximately 4 to 4.5 lakh teachers were appointed through two rounds of exams. They are poised to become the bedrock of our rural economy, empowering the masses through education.

But who deserves credit for it? Tejashwi claims it occurred because of him, while Nitish Kumar asserts it happened during his Chief Ministership Remember, this was our focal point in the 2020 Assembly election, and we got significant public support. We didn’t contest that election by critiquing the ruling parties but focused on issues, such as promising improved healthcare and education, and received the people’s backing. It’s Bihar’s good fortune that RJD has a new leader with genuine intent, remarkable capability, and a comprehensive plan to serve the populace. Hence, despite numerous leaders campaigning against him, Tejashwi garnered popular support. When Tejashwi promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting if elected, Nitish Kumar questioned the funding source, sarcastically asking, “whose father’s money will fund it?” Yet, when we assumed office (in August 2022), these promises were fulfilled using the State’s existing treasury funds. After demonstrating how it could be achieved, they (JD(U)) are now attempting to claim credit. Tejashwi had paved the way for Nitish Kumar. Why didn’t this happen during the 17 years you were with the BJP? Even then, you held office. Why did it only transpire in 17 months when Tejashwi was in government, and not earlier?

The RJD has repeatedly allied with Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), but after some time, Nitish Kumar joins the BJP. Will there be an alliance between the RJD and the JD(U) again in the future? What Nitish Kumar chooses to do is his concern. The RJD stands out as the only party in the country that has never joined hands with the BJP, despite facing various pressures. We have faced many challenges in order to uphold our commitment to socialism, farmers, and labourers. Our path is clear. A nation prospers through the skills and development of its underprivileged. This is the fundamental difference between us and them. While they seek to empower a select few, we strive for widespread prosperity among the common masses.

Caste plays a significant role in Bihar elections. The BJP has formed an alliance with several parties that have influential caste leaders. How will this dynamic play out? All these parties were united in the 2020 election. However, they lack a solid foundation. Adding multiple zeroes will never yield a hundred. The people are with us because we stand for their issues. Let’s not dwell on the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Despite facing setbacks then, we became the single largest party in the 2020 Assembly election. If a leader with the right vision is there, the people will rally behind them, as we saw in 2020.

Two Opposition Chief Ministers are currently in jail facing corruption charges, and they have not been granted bail by the courts. How can the Opposition mount any challenge? It is surprising that others have escaped such scrutiny. It seems they aim to imprison everyone, turning the entire country into a jail. Our fight is against this era of crisis. Previously, we fought against the Congress during the Emergency. However, the current situation is far more dangerous. This is the people’s fight, and we stand in solidarity with them.