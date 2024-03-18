Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 9 Stories

Daring dozen: 12 crucial States where BJP is likely to face a stiff challenge

With 369 seats up for grabs, formidable regional parties in these States are poised to challenge BJP’s anticipated sweep in the Lok Sabha election.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 17:49 IST - 3 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Art students in Mumbai create voting awareness ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Art students in Mumbai create voting awareness ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK SALVI/ANI

The prevailing consensus among psephologists and pundits seems to be that the BJP will sweep the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A lot of this is a fallout of the BJP’s crushing propaganda machine that predicts its own victory so overwhelmingly from every media outlet that several opposition politicians are scrambling to board the gravy train.

Nevertheless, States like Gujarat or Assam seem to offer little scope to even analyse the opposition’s chances. And the Congress has lost enormous ground in north India, failing to even retain its pocket boroughs. Given this, the BJP’s prime challenge in the election will probably be mounted by regional parties, whom it will face head-to-head in more than 350 seats.

Together, these 12 States account for 369 seats in the Lok Sabha: no mean number.

Together, these 12 States account for 369 seats in the Lok Sabha: no mean number.

That the BJP realises this is where the potential challenge lies is seen from the alliance spree it has embarked upon. In Bihar, it has teamed up with the Janata Dal (United), the Hindustan Awam Morcha, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party; in Uttar Pradesh, with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Apna Dal, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and the Nishad Party; in Andhra Pradesh with the Telugu Desam Party and the JanaSena Party. In Punjab, it is aggressively wooing old ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

Also Read | Election Commission announces seven-phase Lok Sabha election starting April 19

In the past, governments at the Centre have been formed by regional coalitions although they could not complete their terms, whether the National Front led by V.P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar (1989-91) or the United Front led by H.D. Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral (1996-98). In fact, in 1996, the regional parties for the first time secured more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, a phenomenon repeated in 2004 and 2014. It is after this that regional parties began to call the shots in the UPA-I and UPA-II governments led by the Congress.

While the INDIA formulation is a broad-based anti-BJP alliance, its individual components are very strong in their own States. As political analyst Sharat Pradhan told Frontline, “In Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Trinamool Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) respectively are way ahead of the Congress. The main contest will be between these players and the BJP.” The challenge then will be to prevent any split in the anti-BJP vote.

In 2019, the Congress’ strike rate in 202 Lok Sabha seats in one-to-one contests with the BJP was only 8 per cent (16 seats). This suggests that the Congress should focus on 125-150 seats, leaving nearly three-fourth of the Lok Sabha seats to the regional parties. The Congress looks independently strong in States like Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Punjab. But elsewhere, it is others who hold the key: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu), the Trinamool (Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal), the AAP (Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi and Punjab), the SP (Akhilesh Yadav, UP), the RJD (Lalu Prasad-Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena (Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra), and the YSR Congress (Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh).

Also Read | Who are the two new Election Commissioners? What is their political affiliation? 

In other words, the BJP might not have the walkover that is widely predicted. In the following pages, the Frontline team focusses on 12 States where one can expect some excitement in the electoral battle. Together, they account for 369 seats in the Lok Sabha. No mean number.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav meet supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, on February 25.
Frontline

Uttar Pradesh: Not yet a done deal

Anando Bhakto
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and party members after a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi meeting with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi regarding seat sharing for the Lok Sabha election, in Mumbai on March 6.
Frontline

Maharashtra: Season of hard bargains

Amey Tirodkar
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar files his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna on March 5.
Frontline

Caste alliances will shape the tense battle between NDA and INDIA bloc in Bihar 

Anand Mishra
Posters, including one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are seen along a main street during a protest against the implementation of the CAA, in Kolkata on March 12.
Frontline

West Bengal: Will CAA tip the scales?

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Tiruppur to mark the end of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s yatra, on February 27.
Frontline

Will BJP’s dogged efforts to enter Tamil Nadu and Kerala yield any results?

R.K. Radhakrishnan
A woman looks at a digital campaign installation arranged by YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada.
Frontline

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: An alliance and a straight fight

Ayesha Minhaz
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others during the unveiling of a new statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Bengaluru, on March 13, 2024.
Frontline

Karnataka: Congress still hunting for a compelling strategy

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign, in New Delhi on March 8.
Frontline

Alliance of convenience: AAP, Cong seal deal for Delhi, to go solo in Punjab

Ashutosh Sharma
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Saini’s appointment is perceived as a strategic move by the BJP to counter Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to court OBC votes through his pitch for a caste census.
Frontline

Haryana: Scripting a new chapter

Ismat Ara
Farmers’ Protest 2.0 — The Lede

Farmers’ protest 2.0: On the difficult road to MSP

Anando Bhakto
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rests on a makeshift barricade of sandbags at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 23.
Farmers’ Protest 2.0

Editor’s Note: India’s war against its own farmers

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment