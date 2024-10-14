Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Kashmir Assembly election 2024: A vivid portrait of democracy in action

The election broke the mould with high voter turnout and vibrant civic participation, indicating a hunger for democratic representation.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 19:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Adil Abass
A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field after casting his vote during the second phase of the Assembly election in Ganderbal on September 25, 2024.

A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field after casting his vote during the second phase of the Assembly election in Ganderbal on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

After a decade-long gap, Jammu and Kashmir, now divided into two Centrally-administered territories, held its first Assembly election. The last election was in 2014 and led to the formation of a coalition government, which was dismissed in 2018. A political void has been created by the absence of a legitimate government and a sense of marginalisation among the people.

A man displays his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Budgam district on September 25, 2024.

A man displays his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Budgam district on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

Elections in Kashmir have always been characterised by low voter turnout. But the recent election shows a different direction, the high voter turnout means Kashmiris are ready to speak out after years of waiting.

A Congress supporter with a party flag after the arrest of party members in Bandipora district, northern Kashmir Valley, September 29, 2024.

A Congress supporter with a party flag after the arrest of party members in Bandipora district, northern Kashmir Valley, September 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

The National Conference, which is the largest regional party and a key partner of the Congress party, won 42 Assembly seats in the recent election, and almost all of them are in the Kashmir Valley.

A supporter of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) wore party flags while attending a rally in Tangmarg town, Baramulla district, on September 19, 2024.

A supporter of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) wore party flags while attending a rally in Tangmarg town, Baramulla district, on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

Participants were many who continued their agricultural work while participating in political activities, a dual commitment to livelihood and democratic engagement.

Army stands guard as people queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the final phase of the election in Baramulla on October 1, 2024.

Army stands guard as people queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the final phase of the election in Baramulla on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

Younger voters, especially the unemployed, were particularly eager to show that they would vote, a sign of hope for the future.

Placards reading “Sham Election” at the Congress headquarters after supporters protested the arrest of the party members.

Placards reading “Sham Election” at the Congress headquarters after supporters protested the arrest of the party members. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

However, this atmosphere of engagement is not without its challenges. The election campaigns saw tensions emerge, especially between rival candidates, who confronted each other while their supporters and campaigners faced restrictions.

A young boy, his face adorned with a party flag, attends a rally in Tangmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 28, 2024

A young boy, his face adorned with a party flag, attends a rally in Tangmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

Active participation of citizens is seen during the campaign period with crowds of people on foot, on motorbikes and on farm tractors with party flags during the rice harvesting season.

Women also played a part, singing traditional Kashmiri political songs and ceremonies to show their support for candidates. Women greeted candidates with flowers and blessings as they visited villages, a sign of hope for a better future for all. These cultural expressions are not only an indication of women’s engagement in the electoral process but also a reflection of the community’s strength.

Kashmiri women sing a traditional song for JKNC during a rally in Tangmarg on September 19, 2024.

Kashmiri women sing a traditional song for JKNC during a rally in Tangmarg on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

The incidents sparked protests from party workers in their party headquarters, who continue to fight their battles within the electoral democracy of the region.

The high expectations surrounding the elections are a reflection of a deep-seated desire for positive change, as Kashmir navigates this critical juncture.

JKNC supporters at a rally to celebrate after the Congress-National Conference alliance secured 49 seats, winning the Assembly election, in Srinagar.

JKNC supporters at a rally to celebrate after the Congress-National Conference alliance secured 49 seats, winning the Assembly election, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Adil Abass

After casting their ballots, the voters returned to their fields, showing a commitment to both their political rights and their agricultural responsibilities. However, once the results are announced, the people of Kashmir are fearful that another political force will take away their election and democratic processes, as they have in the past.

Adil Abass is an independent photojournalist from Kashmir, focusing on political, social, and cultural narratives

