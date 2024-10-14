Published : Oct 14, 2024 19:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

After a decade-long gap, Jammu and Kashmir, now divided into two Centrally-administered territories, held its first Assembly election. The last election was in 2014 and led to the formation of a coalition government, which was dismissed in 2018. A political void has been created by the absence of a legitimate government and a sense of marginalisation among the people.

Elections in Kashmir have always been characterised by low voter turnout. But the recent election shows a different direction, the high voter turnout means Kashmiris are ready to speak out after years of waiting.

The National Conference, which is the largest regional party and a key partner of the Congress party, won 42 Assembly seats in the recent election, and almost all of them are in the Kashmir Valley.

Participants were many who continued their agricultural work while participating in political activities, a dual commitment to livelihood and democratic engagement.

Younger voters, especially the unemployed, were particularly eager to show that they would vote, a sign of hope for the future.

However, this atmosphere of engagement is not without its challenges. The election campaigns saw tensions emerge, especially between rival candidates, who confronted each other while their supporters and campaigners faced restrictions.

Active participation of citizens is seen during the campaign period with crowds of people on foot, on motorbikes and on farm tractors with party flags during the rice harvesting season.

Women also played a part, singing traditional Kashmiri political songs and ceremonies to show their support for candidates. Women greeted candidates with flowers and blessings as they visited villages, a sign of hope for a better future for all. These cultural expressions are not only an indication of women’s engagement in the electoral process but also a reflection of the community’s strength.

The incidents sparked protests from party workers in their party headquarters, who continue to fight their battles within the electoral democracy of the region.

The high expectations surrounding the elections are a reflection of a deep-seated desire for positive change, as Kashmir navigates this critical juncture.

After casting their ballots, the voters returned to their fields, showing a commitment to both their political rights and their agricultural responsibilities. However, once the results are announced, the people of Kashmir are fearful that another political force will take away their election and democratic processes, as they have in the past.

Adil Abass is an independent photojournalist from Kashmir, focusing on political, social, and cultural narratives