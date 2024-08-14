Published : Aug 14, 2024 15:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Gurez Valley is located about 123 km north of Srinagar, surrounded by thick forests and mountains. The Kishanganga River with its springs and streams course through the valley. Situated close to the Line of Control (LoC), it is cut off from the rest of the Kashmir Valley for the whole winter period from October onwards.

The inhabitants of Gurez are called Dards and they speak the unique Shina language. In the summers, the men and women of the region go up the mountains to collect firewood for the harsh winter months ahead. During winter, the Gurez Valley receives up to 20 feet of snowfall and remains isolated from the rest of the Kashmir Valley for about six months.

I first came to Gurez about four years ago. It was all about wooden houses, clean rivers, and spaces unaffected by human activity. But on my recent visit, many changes were evident: the footprints of tourism and commercialisation are evident in the valley.

Concrete structures abound and wooden houses are no longer a common sight in Gurez. On one hand, the increased rush of tourists has increased employment but on the other hand, it has greatly impacted the environment and culture of the valley.

This year a record number of more than 1,00,000 tourists visited the valley. Kishanganga River has been polluted by waste dumped by visitors on the banks and near camping sites.

Adil Abass is an independent photographer based in Srinagar, Kashmir.