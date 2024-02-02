Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

A Pongal unlike any other: Celebrating unity beyond caste and creed in Meivazhi Salai 

The Tamil harvest festival served as a poignant event wherein unity and diversity were at the forefront of the celebrations.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 14:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Pattabi Raman
Anandars, stand in line with vessels and await the holy water to be poured into the Pongal pot, marking the beginning of the sacred Pongal ritual.

Anandars, stand in line with vessels and await the holy water to be poured into the Pongal pot, marking the beginning of the sacred Pongal ritual. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Step back in time and enter the peaceful village of Mei Vazhi Salai, tucked away near the historic Jain caves in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu. Founded in the 1940s, this village, meaning “Road to Truth,” welcomes all, regardless of background, creating a beautiful tapestry of unity.

Families from the village about to commence the rituals.

Families from the village about to commence the rituals. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Also Read | Invisible lives

Residents of the village live in traditional thatched houses, embodying simplicity and spiritual living.

Residents of the village live in traditional thatched houses, embodying simplicity and spiritual living. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

When the Tamil month of Thai arrives, Mei Vazhi Salai comes alive with Pongal, the traditional and spiritual festival. Here, it’s not about worshipping idols, but about connecting deeply with the land and community. Simplicity is key in this serene village. Traditional thatched huts line the streets, and the lack of modern distractions like electricity and TV reflects the residents’ commitment to a spiritual life. Men wear turbans (called Anandargal), while women (Anandadigal) embrace a harmonious way of living.

Youngsters of the village taking part in the celebrations with enthusiasm.

Youngsters of the village taking part in the celebrations with enthusiasm. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Inclusivity is the heartbeat of Mei Vazhi Salai. People from all walks of life, including Brahmins, Muslims, Christians, and Hindus, live together seamlessly, united by the community’s values of peace and understanding. Selva Raghu, a film industry professional, returns year after year with unwavering dedication to celebrate Pongal alongside other devotees. For Salai Paarthan and his family, visiting the village for the past 30 years has been a cherished tradition, strengthening their connection to “Mei Madham,” true religion.

Salai Varkawan, the son of  Khader Badsha Rowther, lifts the torch as part of the ritual. Following this, all those gathered will light the mud stove for Pongal preparation.

Salai Varkawan, the son of  Khader Badsha Rowther, lifts the torch as part of the ritual. Following this, all those gathered will light the mud stove for Pongal preparation. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Devotees who received spiritual guidance from the founder wear vibrant orange, while others wear white, symbolising purity and respect.

The mood of the village is festive and joyous as devotees gather around the mud stove, making Pongal.

The mood of the village is festive and joyous as devotees gather around the mud stove, making Pongal. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

The Pongal ritual unfolds with grace as men receive holy water, signifying abundance and prosperity. Salai Varkawan, the spiritual leader, lights the flame that unites the community. Together, they prepare and share Pongal, a symbol of nourishment for both body and soul.

Men and women, following their traditional style, raise their hands in unison, cheering ‘Pongalo Pongal’.

Men and women, following their traditional style, raise their hands in unison, cheering ‘Pongalo Pongal’. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

In a world often divided, Mei Vazhi Salai stands as a beacon of hope. The overflowing pot of Pongal mirrors the boundless warmth and unity that define this village. It reminds us that despite our differences, we can come together and celebrate our shared humanity.

After finishing the Pongal ritual, people stand in line, Pongal pots in hand, covering their faces in reverence as they prepare to enter the Ponnarangam temple, the main premises of Meivazhi Salai.

After finishing the Pongal ritual, people stand in line, Pongal pots in hand, covering their faces in reverence as they prepare to enter the Ponnarangam temple, the main premises of Meivazhi Salai. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Also Read | Mumbai: High density city 

In a solemn scene, Salai Varkawan collects Pongal with his sword from the pots brought by the residents. This sacred offering is for worship before being distributed to others as prasad.

In a solemn scene, Salai Varkawan collects Pongal with his sword from the pots brought by the residents. This sacred offering is for worship before being distributed to others as prasad. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

People bid farewell to Meivazhi Salai, carrying with them blessings and cherished memories after the celebrations conclude.

People bid farewell to Meivazhi Salai, carrying with them blessings and cherished memories after the celebrations conclude. | Photo Credit: Pattabi Raman

Pattabi Raman is a photojournalist based in Puducherry.

Related stories

Reimagining Ram — The Lede

The idea of Ram, and the idea of India

Purushottam Agrawal
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Reimagining Ram

Editor’s Note: Ram temple and the politicisation of faith

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment