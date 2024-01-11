Invisible lives

A documentation of India’s disadvantaged Dalit communities, and their unseen labour. Text by Ramjee Chandran and photographs by Asha Thadani.

How do Dalit people live in India? How are their lives different from those of dominant caste groups? These are the questions that Asha Thadani tried to find answers to on her journey documenting the lives of Dalit communities, who are relegated to the lowest rung of the caste hierarchy in India and marginalised even today.

She found her answers quickly: Dalit life was what was etched on the skins of the Ramnamis of Chhattisgarh; the fire burning in the eyes of the Joginis of Telangana; the strength of the mine workers of Jharia, who carry on despite inhuman exploitation. Although the word Dalit is derived from dalita, which means downtrodden or broken, what Thadani experienced were people who will not give up the fight against systemic injustice, no matter how tough it gets.

Thadani travelled across the country for over seven years, meeting Dalit people, speaking to them to understand their lives, and frequently staying with them for weeks.

“What struck me was their resilience, their will to survive in an often hostile society. They retain their faith in religion even though it is the source of the prejudices faced by them,” she said.

Each of the photographs here is part of an individual series on different Dalit communities seen through the lens of labour, health, gender, sexuality, environment, art, and ritual. The photographs speak of Thadani’s desire to uncover stories that usually remain hidden from the public eye. They underline both the individuality and the shared humanity of the subjects, thus questioning the persistence of social divisions.

“I was not on a crusade. I only wanted to chronicle what I saw. Yet, my hope is that my work opens at least one door for a closed mind. Even a single door,” said Thadani.

Asha Thadani is a photographic artist based in Bengaluru. Largely self-taught, Thadani was nominated for the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award in 2015. She likes to capture remote cultures, antiquated traditions, and contemporary life.

Ramjee Chandran is the host of Explocity’s podcast, “The Literary City”. He is also a writer and magazine publisher. The photographs were part of an exhibition titled “Broken”, held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, from November 23, 2023, to January 7, 2024.