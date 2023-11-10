Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Mumbai: High density city 

Capturing the chaos and beauty of India’s biggest city in multiple exposures.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 13:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Rahulnath S.R
Feeling like an outsider amidst the city’s festivities.   Diwali weekend in 2018 on a bus ride through the Lohar Chawl market area in Mumbai right around the time I moved to the city.   | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

Mumbai is undoubtedly the biggest city I have ever lived in. It is a testament to the paradoxical nature of urban life, where order and chaos dance in intricate harmony, creating a tapestry that is both bewildering and beautiful.

Looking through windows- at varied views, resounded by echoes bouncing off concrete jungles.   This view of Bombay from the 13th floor of my friend’s apartment gave me a perch to visually represent the city in its true form.    | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

As an outsider, observing and visually representing this city has been a harrowing experience for my senses. Its complex urban fabric, with its towering high-rises, overlapping buildings, and constant cacophony from all corners, can spiral one’s attention into a pit of daze and confusion.

Looking up and scaling down towering, often confusing structures.   Bending over backwards to absorb the sheer scale of the city’s structures. Location- Girgaon    | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

Only after I had come to terms with the pace of life in Mumbai did I begin to understand its undeniable allure. I realised that everyone has their own way of decoding this complexity, and for me, the camera is my tool. Documenting things comes naturally to me, and the constant bustle of my daily commute inspired me to document regularly.

Counting honeycombs across their sheer spread and anonymity.  Location- Girgaon  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

But Mumbai has been photographed countless times before, so it was important to me to approach my documentation from a slightly different perspective and format. This was especially important when it came to visualising elements like noise, congestion, and bustle (which have undoubtedly been the best part of this creative exercise).

Finding symmetries in the most unusual arrangements.  This simple image of a train passing by a housing complex near Powai symbolises people being compartmentalised and content within the structures of their own lives. Location- Khanjurmarg   | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

The multiple exposure style that has shaped this project is more spontaneous than premeditated. My fascination with double-exposure photographs, inspired by the late Ernst Haas, is at the heart of this idea. Double and multiple exposures can be difficult to execute, but they can also be very effective storytelling tools.

Rushing to get back amidst sacred hours for working-class heroes  The chaos of commuting in the evening can be seen by all at Churchgate station.   Location- Churchgate Station  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

I was also inspired by the impressionist visual style of the late Michael Wolf. His images of urban abstractions have helped me to make sense of big cities in a new way.

A portrait of ‘maximum city’  A kaali- peeli driver during a bustling weekend evening proves why Bombay is indeed a maximum city.   Location- Tardeo  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

Acknowledging cohabitance  of lifestyles, views, and opinions.  The architectural diversity of south Mumbai stands out to those who stop and stare.   Location- Girgaon  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

I began working on this project in late 2018 after I moved to Mumbai. I had a few keywords in mind when framing the visual brief for this project: routine, commute, scale, confusion, and anonymity. Visual medium is my preferred form of expression, and so I have used it to share my takeaways and habits from living in this big city. All of the images in this project were shot using a combination of my cellphone and a DSLR.

The disorientation caused by multiple inputs clogging one’s senses Location- Andheri  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

Tranquillity amidst tumult: getting used to and making sense of it all.   Location- Worli   | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

And learning to move on and ahead.    Location- Girgaon  | Photo Credit: Rahulnath S.R  

Rahulnath S.R is a travel and editorial photographer and Photo editor from Kerala.

