‘The SCs do not want a fill-in-the-blanks Chief Minister for Bihar’: Jitan Ram Manjhi 

Published : Apr 14, 2024

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi hails from the Musahar caste, which is among the Mahadalit communities in Bihar. A seven-time MLA, he held the CM’s office for nine months from May 2014, propped up by Nitish Kumar following the JD(U)‘s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election. Despite asserting his independence as CM, Manjhi resigned in February 2015, yielding to Nitish Kumar’s desire to resume control.

During his political career, Manjhi has joined hands with various parties, including the Congress, JD(U), and RJD. He has been part of both RJD and BJP-led alliances. Despite consistent victories in Assembly elections, a Lok Sabha win has eluded him. His previous attempts in 2014 and 2019 under different party banners resulted in losses, leaving his fate uncertain in the upcoming election. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader contests under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Gaya, which is part of Bihar’s crucial Magadh region. Manjhi spoke exclusively to Frontline in Belaganj after addressing an election rally on April 12. Excerpts:

What are the key issues in the Magadh region as you campaign? Drinking water is a serious issue. Even forest animals are straying into human habitats in search of water. The paddy and wheat crops are also getting affected. When I visited the city of Kal Bhairav, I saw water being brought from 85 km away from the Shipra river. The Sone river is just 25-30 km away from Gaya. The water level is going down, and if we can bring water from the Sone, store it in dams, it will benefit 7-8 districts. Elections in Bihar hinge on caste alliances. Your rival RJD-led alliance has a strong MY (Muslim-Yadav) vote base. How do you plan to win? None of the traditional caste-based alliances are working anymore. Ask people in villages. It is not about caste combinations, but about people’s expectations. The Yadavs and Muslims are also voting for me because they believe that with a leader of my stature representing Gaya in Parliament, Gaya and South Bihar will see development. Even Chirag Paswan, in his speeches, has acknowledged this. We heard slogans about Chirag Paswan being the next Chief Minister. Are the SC communities now seeking a Dalit Chief Minister? This sentiment has been there for a long time. People have felt that the State has seen CMs from the forward castes and backward castes, so why not a CM from the Dalit community? There have been three Dalit CMs before (Bhola Paswan Shastri, Ram Swaroop Das, and Jitan Ram Manjhi) but all fill-in-the-blank CMs (temporary/for a short time). SCs do not want a fill in the blank CM. The Scheduled Caste now wants such a face from the community as CM, which can resolve the long-pending problems of the community. But Dalit politics in Bihar is not as politically productive as it is in Uttar Pradesh. The SC community in Bihar is divided into multiple castes. Three castes—Bhuiyan Musahar, Ravidas, and Dusadh (Paswan)—have similar people. But there is no common understanding or unity between them. If these three castes were to join hands, they could easily propel a Dalit leader to power. But somehow, this harmony is lacking. In UP, the Jatav community forms around 85 per cent of the Dalit population, and Mayawati emerged as their undisputed leader. But in Bihar, the Dalit population is split between three major castes, each around 30-35 per cent of the total. If any one of these castes had a 50 per cent population, a similar political consolidation could have happened here as well. We do try to bring them together and unify the Dalit force, but it hasn’t materialised so far.

The NDA in Bihar has five big parties that have fought against each other in the past. Has true harmony been restored among all of you, or is it just a pragmatic coming together? Let bygones be bygones. There’s no point in dwelling on old conflicts. We have all come together for the betterment of Bihar, under the leadership of Narendra Modi. All the NDA allies in Bihar are powerful parties, and we are united in our objective of seeing Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. With an NDA government both at the Center and in Bihar, the State’s development will be accelerated further. There is no confusion like the INDIA bloc on who will be the PM candidate. Rahul Gandhi is talking a lot about conducting a caste census. How much impact will it have, and can the Congress benefit from it? The caste survey was carried out in our State by Nitish Kumar, and I admit that there were some discrepancies in it. However, the caste-wise population data has still come out. We also want the central government to conduct a caste census. But the central government seems to have some reservations about doing it. Now, what will Rahul Gandhi do about a caste census? How will he get it done, if he is not in power? If it has to be done, it will be done by Narendra Modi alone. The issue of “jungle raj,” was raised in the 2005 Assembly election and subsequent elections. Even 20 years later, when PM Modi comes here, he raises the same issue. Don’t you think the election issues should change now, and problems like unemployment, lack of education, and civic facilities should be raised instead? I agree with you. The issue of unemployment is certainly there. But you must note that most of the factories in Bihar, such as the Gaya Cotton Mill and the sugar mills of Guraru and Warisaliganj, were closed down during the 15-year rule of those who talk of social justice and the welfare of the poor. People are migrating to other States for their livelihoods. The irrigation scenario is also in bad shape. These are the issues that need to be addressed. The issue of jobs is getting a lot of traction in the election campaign here. Both Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are competing to claim credit for the recent teachers’ recruitment. I pity the intelligence and the constitutional knowledge of the minister (RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav) who says he gave away these jobs. What can a minister do if the CM does not want it? The minister can only make a proposal, but if the Chief Minister does not pass a decision in the Cabinet, what can the minister do? Everything was decided at the level of the Chief Minister a year ago [when Nitish Kumar held the office]. If he [Tejashwi] wanted to do something, he could have carried out land reforms and distributed land among the landless. As the minister for rural development, he could have done something about that as well.

“Ambedkar has said that politics is the key, and development is the lock. Today, we have reserved constituencies in name, but we fail to work for our communities. ”