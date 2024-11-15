Published : Nov 15, 2024 17:20 IST - 5 MINS READ

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has been a central figure in the State’s turbulent politics over the last five years. In this exclusive interview to Frontline, Thackeray speaks of his former alliance with BJP, the personal attacks on his family by BJP leaders, his agenda for the Maharashtra, and speculates on who the next Chief Minister will be. Excerpts.

Maharashtra has lately seen political turmoil and the abuse of power. Your comments? Yes, Maharashtra has seen everything that it should not have. Some shameful actions. Their (BJP) actions in the last five years is a blot on the State. Maharashtra is known for its liberal culture, for its respect for each other, for its bravery. The people of this State are not greedy. But some leaders (of Mahayuti) are. They are trying to change the identity of Maharashtra. Your party was broken, the government was toppled. You are going to elections in this backdrop. Do you believe it is going to be a tough battle? Every election is full of challenges. But this election is not just a challenge for me, but for Maharashtra. Does Maharashtra want to keep its identity intact? Will it allow change it? I think these are the questions and challenges of this election. What are the issues you will touch upon in your campaigns? People see an election as an opportunity to think about their future: food, education and the guarantee of a bright future of their children; farmers want good rates for their crops. What do they have as a property? Nothing. Often, farmers use their wife’s mangal sutra as mortgage to look after the family needs. So, to bring in positive change to their life is my first motto.

Also Read | I am sure people want change: Sharad Pawar

So, the welfare of the common man is your main narrative. Yes, and at the same time, the pride of Maharashtra. I have always said that Maharashtra is a strong pillar of India. And this pillar is being destroyed now. Who is destroying it? You have been naming BJP for weakening Maharashtra. Yes. By looting Maharashtra, they are weakening it. They are making Gujarat prosperous by weakening Maharashtra. I am not against Gujarati people. I have no issues with them. I am against Modi and Amit Shah. In the last 10 years they have been looting Maharashtra. I will not allow it to happen. After the Lok Sabha election, the Mahayuti government launched multiple welfare schemes such as Ladki Bahin. That has helped them make up the losses and are now in the race for power. This means that had they received success in the Lok Sabha election, they would not have come up with these schemes, right? But they have not learnt several lessons. Look at how they are talking about the schemes. Recently I was in Kannad, (an Assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) where a BJP leader said that if women didn’t vote for the BJP, they will take Rs.3,000 back. People will reply through the ballot.

“BJP is making Gujarat prosperous by weakening Maharashtra. I am not against Gujarati people. I have no issues with them. I am against Modi and Amit Shah. ”

There is a new slogan given by Modi: ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’. That is for the BJP only. Because now BJP is breaking. There are many rebels in Maharashtra and India. This is happening for the first time in 10 years. Now they are scared. It is now sure that they will be voted out. This is why they are asking their supporters to unite. This is why the slogan has come up: to settle their internal issues. Cotton and soyabean have become major issues. You have announced that your government will buy soyabean with more to MSP rates. You see it as a gamechanger of this election. I don’t see it as game changer. I want to change the lives of farmers, to bring them prosperity. In an interview to Frontline, Sharad Pawar told me that in his 60-years career, he has never seen such a vindictive government. That they are using all agencies to derail the campaign. We have also seen your helicopter being searched. Is it harassment? (Sarcastically) Now I will carry a snake in my bag. Only opposition leaders’ bags are being checked. I am not against it. But why now are Modi’s bags being checked? When I started video recording it, I said that the EC will do some drama and check the vehicles of other leaders. Immediately, from the next day, they started checking the bags of the Chief Minister and other Mahayuti leaders.

Also Read | We are opposing vote jehad: Ajit Pawar