The battle for Maharashtra’s Assembly hinges on a crucial question: can welfare schemes overcome public discontent? Veteran politician Sharad Pawar believes they cannot. In an exclusive interview with Frontline, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief dissects the political mood. Speaking from decades of political experience, Pawar reads multiple undercurrents in this election: from the post-Lok Sabha shift in PM Narendra Modi’s fortunes to the evolving issues of Maratha reservation. Pawar’s analysis carries extra weight given his accurate prediction of Maharashtra’s Lok Sabha results. Now, while acknowledging the impact of schemes like Ladki Bahin, he points to deeper issues: farmer distress, unemployment, and what he calls unprecedented misuse of government machinery against opposition leaders-including systematic raids on his own family members. Excerpts:

How do you see the Assembly election campaign evolving? In the Lok Sabha election, Narendra Modi was aiming at an absolute majority. The issue of amendments to the Constitution harmed him. The weaker sections especially rejected the idea in totality. Secondly, Modi’s approach towards minorities created a different approach. After the election, Modi had no choice but to depend on Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to win an absolute majority in the house. That was an indication that people were unhappy with Modi and his policies. Maharashtra too saw the opposition winning a higher number of seats. The election is taking place in this backdrop. Do you see the Lok Sabha trend continue even today? I can’t say now. Because, after that election, the government used all its machinery extensively and has taken several populist decisions such as the Ladki Bahin scheme by giving money and trying to change the atmosphere. It could have some effect. But I have a different story to tell. Recently, I was travelling in one area. I saw some 15 to 20 women working in the field. So, I stopped the car and tried to speak to them. I asked them what they thought about the Ladki Bahin scheme. Have they received the money and are they happy about it? All the women said they did get the money, but the government gave money with one hand and took it out from the other. They explained that there is inflation. That’s the general sentiment. In addition, farmers and unemployed youth are also being given money. So, the government is targeting different sections differently. So, will the impact of these schemes be decisively in favour of Mahayuti or does the opposition still have a fighting chance? My observation is that the schemes have some impact, but the public wants a change in government. And if that feeling continues, we will get a clear majority. Secondly, our combination of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) is working well everywhere except in a few constituencies.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA’s) choice of a Chief Minister is an issue being hotly talked about… We have decided not to finalise a single name. After the election, if we get the majority, the party among our partners that gets the highest seats will decide. What is your opinion on Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha quota reservation activist, deciding not to contest? Patil has taken a sensible decision of not contesting the election and that will definitely benefit the opposition. Also, I have seen recently that along with his demand for the Maratha reservation, he has also issued a statement in support of Muslim and Dhangar reservations. That means he has expanded his horizon and spread his base. This has helped in creating a feeling that he is not against OBCs. Does that mean that a non-Maratha consolidation is not happening on the ground? Yes. It looks so. This was an important part of the BJP’s strategy In Haryana. There they were able to consolidate non-Jats against Jats. Do you think this is not happening in Maharashtra? I have been to Haryana. There were too many candidates from the Congress and several independent candidates and rebels too. Initially, we thought the same could happen here in Maharashtra. But most of them have withdrawn.

Do you believe smaller parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) would dent the MVA? VBA’s situation five years ago is not the same and they are not likely to have that much of an impact Do you see agencies such as the ED and CBI being used against the MVA even today? The statement from Chhagan Bhujbal (Bhujbal said he had to leave Sharad Pawar’s party because of ED cases) has proven it. We all saw it yesterday. Money and agencies are being used against us. I can give you an example. My daughter Supriya Sule is an MP for the fourth term. Whenever she attacks the government, her husband gets an income tax notice. My brother’s daughters have faced raids. The Central government has misused the agencies even against my family. This is an election where we are seeing the absolute misuse of power and government agencies, something we have not seen ever in past elections. How do you see Central government policies when it comes to cotton and soyabean farmers? Cotton and soyabean farmers are facing serious issues. Prices have dropped. The cost of cultivation has not recovered. That’s why these farmers are extremely unhappy. It is not correct when the government says that the distribution of money has satisfied the farmers. In the case of sugarcane, there is a demand from the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories regarding the minimum support price and about ethanol, which are not being fulfilled. That means even this assured-income crop is facing the problem. By and large, be it cotton or soyabean or sugarcane, the farmers are facing trouble.

