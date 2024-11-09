 />
The Package | 7 Stories

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The talking heads

As the State goes to the polls on November 20, here is a collection of conversations with crucial leaders whose campaigns will decide the verdict.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 14:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
 Shiv Sena supporters during the nomination filing rally of party candidate Mahendra Thorve for the Assembly election.

 Shiv Sena supporters during the nomination filing rally of party candidate Mahendra Thorve for the Assembly election. | Photo Credit: PTI

The electorally crucial State of Maharashtra will elect Members to its Legislative Assembly later this month. An electorate of 9.59 crore voters (4.95 crore men and 4.64 crore women) will decide the fate of candidates across 288 constituencies. Nearly 20 lakh people are first-time voters. The ruling Mahayuti is pitted against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The split within the Shiv Sena party (into the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (into the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions)—the two major regional parties—has increased the number of key political players to six. This election will determine which faction of these parties best represents the cadre. The focus areas for the election are progressive identity, the legacy of social justice politics, shifting political dynamics, and declining social indicators.

In the recent Lok Sabha election, the MVA, consisting of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress, secured 31 of the 48 seats while the BJP-led Mahayuti won only 17. This was attributed to the Maratha reservation issue (the Maratha community, which accounts for 30 percent of the State’s population, has been agitating for reservation for over a year). This, along with the agricultural crisis, the falling prices of onion, cotton, and soyabean, and subnationalism will be crucial factors in this election.

Other factors include intensifying ideological battles and the resurgence of erstwhile dominant political families. However, the battle is fragmented across the six major parties in the two opposing coalitions. The outcome will be seen in the weeks to come. In this backdrop, Frontline is on the battleground talking to the who’s who of Maharashtra politics to understand the pulse on the ground. Our correspondent Amey Tirodkar is giving you the views from the ground as well as literally from above (he boarded a chopper to talk to veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat). Here’s a list of interviews we did recently.

Stay tuned, keep refreshing the page every day. We will be adding more.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar challenges BJP’s welfare-driven campaign, citing ground reports of inflation nullifying cash benefits among women voters and widespread discontent among cotton and soyabean farmers. 
Frontline

I am sure people want change: Sharad Pawar

Amey Tirodkar
Balasaheb Thorat speaks to the media in Mumbai on October 26.
Frontline

This battle is for the soul of Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Amey Tirodkar
Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra unit president and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai on June 10, 2024.
Frontline

I would say ‘absolute majority’ for the Mahayuti: Sunil Tatkare

Amey Tirodkar
BJP leader Ashish Shelar. Shelar says that the BJP could not meet expectations in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and is fully prepared to counter all kinds of misleading narratives and campaigns in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.
Frontline

During Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure, many had to leave Mumbai–he needs to answer for that: Ashish Shelar

Amey Tirodkar
NCP’s Maharashtra chief predicts a major political shift in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He discusses issues such as Maratha reservations, Mumbai’s growth, farmer welfare, and changing political alliances.
Frontline

‘Absolute Majority for Mahayuti’-Sunil Tatkare Exclusive Interview | Maharashtra Politics 2024

Amey Tirodkar
The MP says that the people of Maharashtra know that the Mahayuti government won’t provide employment opportunities.
Frontline

Mumbai is being looted under the BJP’s rule: Varsha Gaikwad

Amey Tirodkar
Aaditya Thackeray on his way to file his nomination papers in Worli, Mumbai, on October 24, 2024.
Frontline

My focus for the election is jobs: Aaditya Thackeray

Amey Tirodkar
GAZA AND BEYOND — THE LEDE

Israel delivers West Asia its Sarajevo moment

Talmiz Ahmad
A child injured during an Israeli operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip awaits treatment at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City on October 21, 2024. Since October 7, 2023, some 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, entire villages and towns razed, and hospitals and schools destroyed.
GAZA AND BEYOND

Editor’s Note: The ghosts of Gaza

Vaishna Roy
