State governments and the Centre were caught on the back foot as they scrambled to implement heat action plans (HAPs) this summer as parts of India reeled under heatwaves, which killed 58 people in New Delhi alone.

The HAP provides guidelines to the State or district authorities on what they can, and should, do to mitigate the impact of a heatwave. The Centre for Policy Research in 2023 studied 37 HAPs at State, district and city levels and found that only three of them had identified clear funding routes for their implementation.

The Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), a policy organisation based in Bengaluru, has built a tool to track diurnal temperatures for all districts. Frontline spoke with Indu K. Murthy, principal research scientist and sector head of climate, environment and sustainability at CSTEP, on the importance of heat action plans and other tailored strategies to mitigate the impact of heatwaves.

How is climate change linked to the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in India? Climate change contributes significantly to the heightened frequency and intensity of heatwaves through several interconnected mechanisms. First, human activities, such as combustion of fossil fuels and deforestation, release greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere, which trap heat from the sun, resulting in a warming effect (known as the greenhouse effect). As the concentration of GHGs increases, there is an overall rise in the earth’s atmospheric temperature. This regional and global warming trend escalates average temperatures, increasing the frequency of severe heatwaves. Further, climate change alters the atmospheric circulation patterns, which have a bearing on the frequency, magnitude, and extent of heatwaves. Second, climate change triggers negative feedback loops that intensify heatwave conditions. For example, increasing temperatures accelerate the rates at which snow and ice melt, reducing the earth’s reflectivity (or albedo). This results in higher absorption of sunlight, perpetuating warming and occurrence of heatwaves. Third, oceans—acting as heat sinks—absorb a substantial portion of the excess heat trapped by GHGs. As ocean temperature rises, heat is released back into the atmosphere, which, in turn, leads to higher atmospheric temperatures, potentially intensifying heatwaves, particularly in the coastal regions.

What role can the state play in mitigating the impact of heatwaves? What kind of support do local bodies need from the States or Centre to draft and implement HAPs effectively? States will need to develop comprehensive HAPs that are tailored for local conditions and include early warning systems, health advisories, and measures for vulnerable populations. It is also important that States integrate heatwaves into broader disaster management frameworks to ensure a coordinated response so that healthcare facilities are prepared to tackle increased heat-related illnesses during summers. Educating the public on heatwave risks and preventive measures is important as well. Additionally, the creation of blue and green spaces and heat-resilient infrastructure, along with improvements in data collection and monitoring systems to measure the efficacy of plans and their implementation, is a must. For effective implementation of the plans, the state should support local bodies through the allocation of funds for developing and implementing HAPs and the associated infrastructure. It should also look at providing access to technical expertise and knowledge for drafting implementation plans, and at building the capacity of local officials, healthcare workers and community leaders on heatwave preparedness and response. Empowering local bodies through clear guidelines and legal frameworks to enforce heat mitigation measures, and facilitating inter-agency coordination for better heatwave response should also be considered by the state to support local bodies in their efforts.

Are HAPs, if implemented, sufficient intervention, given that temperatures have nearly reached 50 degree Celsius? The severity of temperatures necessitates a multi-faceted approach that involves broader societal and infrastructural changes, besides continued refinement in plans and their implementation. Certain strategies can enable adaptability. For instance, the continuous monitoring and evaluation of the local climate and trends to understand how temperatures are changing over time and using the information for updating heat-action thresholds and response triggers. We also need to adopt flexible response protocols that can be scaled up in intensity as temperatures rise, in addition to putting together a contingency plan for extreme heat scenarios that exceed historical or expected norms. This would require scenario planning exercises to anticipate future temperature increases and their potential impact on vulnerable populations so that response strategies for various heat-intensity scenarios can be developed. This will have to be undertaken in collaboration with climate scientists and experts to understand the long-term climate projections for the region, and the insights obtained should inform adaptive strategies within the plans. Garnering community feedback on HAPs and incorporating it into the adaptation process is a must as local knowledge can provide valuable insights into specific vulnerabilities and adaptation needs. Governments must support research and innovation in heat resilience technologies and strategies, given the constant need to explore new cooling technologies, building materials, and urban design concepts to mitigate the impact of extreme heat. HAPs must be integrated with broader climate adaptation and emergency response strategies for better water management, creation of energy supply resilience, and healthcare response.

What strategies can the state adopt to address heatwave concerns in rural and urban India? It is crucial to recognise, in order to devise tailored strategies, the distinct challenges faced by rural and urban areas when heatwaves occur. In rural India, access to resources and infrastructure could be limited, requiring the state to prioritise public awareness and education, such as community-led awareness campaigns in local languages on the risks of heatwaves and the preventive measures needed. Ensuring timely weather forecasts and alerts through community radios and SMS services could also help. Additionally, providing shaded areas, ensuring access to safe drinking water in public spaces, improving housing conditions by incorporating natural cooling techniques in design, and supporting early-morning or late-evening work shifts for outdoor labourers could improve resilience against heatwaves in rural areas. In urban India, the focus should be on establishing cooling centres in densely populated areas—with air conditioning and cool drinking water—to serve as refuge during extreme heat events. Next, promoting green spaces and urban planning initiatives are crucial to reduce the urban heat island effect, and thereby creating cooler environments for residents. Initiating and strengthening building regulations to promote heat-resilient designs and infrastructure, improvements in public transport, and effective water management are also vital steps. But irrespective of the region (rural or urban), strengthening emergency response preparedness and social support networks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and the homeless, are extremely crucial. Such targeted strategies—when effectively implemented—can safeguard communities across India against the escalating risks posed by heatwaves.

At the most recent COP, countries agreed to phase down and not phase out carbon emissions. What impact will this have on heatwaves in India in the future? Is India doing enough? “Phasing down”, as against “phasing out”, of carbon emissions by countries has ramifications at the global level. While the decision to phase down emissions is a step in the right direction, its impact on future heatwaves in India hinges on global efforts. At the national level, India has been proactive in addressing climate change, in line with its commitments under the Paris Agreement. These efforts include setting targets to reduce emissions intensity and increase renewable energy adoption. However, the effectiveness of these measures in mitigating heatwaves depends on factors such as implementation speed, technological advancements and international collaboration. Continued international cooperation and concerted actions by all countries, including India, are crucial to combat climate change impacts, including heatwaves. This necessitates not only emission reductions but also effective and robust adaptation strategies to build resilience against climate extremes.

Mridula Chari is an independent journalist based in Mumbai.