‘Buzz is only about India winning, not the World Cup’: Amrit Mathur

Published : Oct 20, 2023

Amrit Mathur, in cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar’s words, is a “real all-rounder”. Indeed, Mathur has donned many hats during his time in Indian cricket: he has been a journalist, an administrator, the manager of the Indian men’s cricket team, a tournament organiser (for the 1996 Cricket World Cup held in the subcontinent), and even an umpire in first class cricket.

He was part of the core team that conceptualised the Indian Premier League and was Chief Operating Officer of the IPL team Delhi Daredevils (currently known as Delhi Capitals). He has also been General Manager, BCCI, and has held administrative positions in the State associations of Railways, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand.

More recently, Mathur was Secretary at the Sports Authority of India, and Advisor to the Ministry of Sports. He was also instrumental in conceptualizing and executing the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), India’s flagship program for supporting elite athletes. Currently, he is Advisor to the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports. He also has a column which appears in the Hindustan Times.

Amrit Mathur’s recently released memoir Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket is a ringside view of India’s favourite obsession—cricket—over the last three and a half decades. Filled with interesting stories, insightful anecdotes, and memorable profiles of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, it is a book that ought to be read by those invested in the sport.

In this interview with Frontline, he talks about his diverse assignments with the Indian men’s cricket team, the charm of India versus Pakistan matches, his recollections of some of Indian cricket’s luminaries, and his thoughts about the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, among other things.