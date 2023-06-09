Newsletters  |  Buy Print
VIDEO | ‘India’s great run in the last 10 years doesn’t happen without Ajinkya Rahane’: Bharat Sundaresan

WATCH:
‘The Miracle Makers’ is a riveting account of how Team India came back from being down and out to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. | Video Credit: Interview by Abhinav Chakraborty; Edited and produced by Sambavi Parthasarathy

The co-author of The Miracle Makers: Indian Cricket’s Greatest Epic thinks Australia has an edge over India in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 15:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Abhinav Chakraborty

In the Australian summer of 2020-21, even as the world was grappling to find its feet amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian men’s cricket team did the unthinkable: they beat the hosts in a bilateral Test series for a second time in three years in their own backyard. The Miracle Makers: Indian Cricket’s Greatest Epic, co-authored by renowned cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan with fellow Australia-based journalist Gaurav Joshi, captures that epic journey.

Bharat Sundaresan.

Bharat Sundaresan. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@beastieboy07

The book, published by Penguin Ebury Press, is a riveting account of how Team India came back from being down and out after the first Test in Adelaide to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, breaching the “Gabba” fortress in Brisbane in the fourth and final Test with a second-string side.

Bharat Sundaresan is currently based in Adelaide, where he is the Australian correspondent for the cricket website Cricbuzz and does commentary for the Melbourne-based sports radio station SEN. Before that, he worked for over a decade at The Indian Express. He’s the author of two previous books—The Dhoni Touch, considered the most in-depth biography on Indian cricket legend M.S. Dhoni, and Believe, which he co-wrote with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

