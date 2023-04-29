Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
FL5 cover gaming.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 8 Stories

IPL and the sunset of great Indian cricket

Published : Apr 29, 2023 19:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Cheerleaders perform during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023.

Cheerleaders perform during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again captured the attention of the nation, as the current season commenced in March this year with full fanfare. The unique cricketing format, with its celebrity-induced glamour and city-based teams, has enthralled fans and fostered a sense of kinship among supporters. However, the IPL’s journey to cricketing opulence and commercial success has been marked by scandals, greed, coercion, and dubious management.

The IPL was conceptualised and founded by controversial businessman Lalit Modi in 2007. The league revolutionised cricket by introducing a player auction system, city-based teams, and Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as team owners. The entertainment and glamour factor brought in viewers who were previously uninterested in the sport. But beneath the surface lay a darker side.

Critics noted that Modi brought money to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body of cricket in India, but it also brought corruption. The 2010 IPL edition came under scrutiny for alleged money laundering, and Modi was accused of manipulating auctions and broadcast deals. This, along with political and legal pressure, led to his ban by the BCCI in 2013. The same year, the Rajasthan Royals owner Raj Kundra was summoned by a committee comprising retired Supreme Court judges Ashok Bhan and R.V. Raveendran to respond to allegations of involvement in betting and match-fixing activities. Furthermore, players S. Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila were arrested for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the sixth edition of the IPL. The IPL’s links to the underworld, political interference, and Prime Minister Modi himself were cited as reasons for its fall from grace. The crisis exposed a handful of individuals and stakeholders who believed they were larger than the game. The IPL scandal remains a watershed moment in Indian sports history, and Indian cricket has never been the same since.

As the IPL season returns once again, Frontline offers a collection of stories that delve into the formation and subsequent mismanagement of the IPL, shedding light on its rise in Indian cricket.

The dark side of cricket

Sharda Ugra
IPL commissioner Chirayu Amin at a press conference on January 9, the second day of the auction in Bangalore.-AIJAZ RAHI/AP

Cricket bazaar

VIJAY LOKAPALLY
New Delhi**File Photo**Rajasthan Royals bowler Sreesanth bowls against Kings XI Punjab during an IPL 6 match in Jaipur on 14th May. S Sreesanth and two other Rajasthan Royals' players have been reportedly arrested for spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League. PTI Photo (PTI5_16_2013_000098A)

A run for your money

Vijay Lokapally
Mumbai : 25/04/2010: Lalit Modi, Chairman and Commissioner, Indian Premier League, during the final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the third edition of the DLF Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2010. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Rise and fall of Lalit Modi

VIJAY LOKAPALLY
Kolkata : 25/05/2013: Mumbai Indians Mitchell Johnson celebtaes the wicket of Chennai Super Kings S Badrinath during of the Final of IPL 2013 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 26, 2013.---Photo: K.R. Deepak

Indian cricket in deep crisis

VIJAY LOKAPALLY
A-49, DEL-190201, FEBRUARY 19, 2008: New Delhi: Delhi Cricket Assaociation Executive Committee President Arun Jaitley speaks during the launch of 'Delhi Daredevils', Delhi's cricket team for inaugural Indian Premiere League, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma *** Local Caption ***

Games people play

Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta
New Delhi: File photo of Rajasthan Royals' co-owner Raj Kundra and Chennai Super Kings' official Gurunath Meiyappan who have been suspended for life from any cricketing activity by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee on Tuesday in connection with IPL scam. PTI Photo (PTI7_14_2015_000096B)

Price of greed

Unholy nexus

FL5 cover gaming.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Online Gambling — The Lede

Online video games vs online real money games: Not one and the same

Harish Chengaiah
ed note.jpg
Online Gambling

Editor’s Note: Gaming? Or gambling?

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment