The Women Who Would Not Die: Stories

Uddipana Goswami

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

A dozen stories set in Assam chronicle how migrants, women, and other vulnerable people eke out a fragile life in a fragmented society traumatised by war and massacres.

Worlds within Worlds

Ajay Navaria, translated by Nita Kumar

Niyogi Books

Rs.495

This translation of the Hindi novel Udhar Ke Log about a young man in Delhi from an educated, middle-class Dalit family asks, can education erase the divisions that are written into the Indian social system?

The Continents Between

Bani Basu, translated by Debali Mookerjea-Leonard

Penguin

Rs.399

An exploration of identity, belonging, and culture clashes, this book is a translation of Bani Basu’s epic novel, Janmabhoomi, Matribhoomi.

An Indian Woman in Islamabad 1997-2000

Ruchi Ghanashyam

Penguin

Rs.699

The first Indian woman diplomat to be posted in Islamabad, Ruchi Ghanashyam recounts bearing witness to the India-Pakistan nuclear tests of 1998 and the Kargil War.

Religion and Women in India

Tanika Sarkar

Permanent Black

Rs.1,095

Focussing on the interface of religion, politics, and gender in India, this pioneering work maps the battles between orthodoxy and its opponents over 200 years.

Video Culture in India

Ishita Tiwary

Oxford University Press

Rs.1,395

A history of video technology in India—from the marriage video and the religious video to the video-film—since its introduction in the 1980s, and which locates the moment within the country’s sociopolitical context.

Fiction

The Anthropologists

Ayşegül Savaş

Bloomsbury US

Creation Lake

Rachel Kushner

Jonathan Cape

Headshot

Rita Bullwinkel

Viking

Watch

Jayne Anne Phillips

Fleet

Non-fiction

Drawing Coastlines: Climate Anxieties and the Visual Reinvention of Mumbai’s Shore

V. Chitra

Cornell University Press

Cultivating Livability: Food, Class, and the Urban Future in Bengaluru

Camille Frazier

The University of Minnesota Press

The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise

Olivia Laing

Picador

A Male Hysteria: Diabetes and the Victorian Mind

Edward Beasley

The American Philosophical Society Press