The Women Who Would Not Die: Stories
Uddipana Goswami
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
A dozen stories set in Assam chronicle how migrants, women, and other vulnerable people eke out a fragile life in a fragmented society traumatised by war and massacres.
___
Worlds within Worlds
Ajay Navaria, translated by Nita Kumar
Niyogi Books
Rs.495
This translation of the Hindi novel Udhar Ke Log about a young man in Delhi from an educated, middle-class Dalit family asks, can education erase the divisions that are written into the Indian social system?
___
The Continents Between
Bani Basu, translated by Debali Mookerjea-Leonard
Penguin
Rs.399
An exploration of identity, belonging, and culture clashes, this book is a translation of Bani Basu’s epic novel, Janmabhoomi, Matribhoomi.
___
An Indian Woman in Islamabad 1997-2000
Ruchi Ghanashyam
Penguin
Rs.699
The first Indian woman diplomat to be posted in Islamabad, Ruchi Ghanashyam recounts bearing witness to the India-Pakistan nuclear tests of 1998 and the Kargil War.
___
Religion and Women in India
Tanika Sarkar
Permanent Black
Rs.1,095
Focussing on the interface of religion, politics, and gender in India, this pioneering work maps the battles between orthodoxy and its opponents over 200 years.
___
Video Culture in India
Ishita Tiwary
Oxford University Press
Rs.1,395
A history of video technology in India—from the marriage video and the religious video to the video-film—since its introduction in the 1980s, and which locates the moment within the country’s sociopolitical context.
___
Fiction
The Anthropologists
Ayşegül Savaş
Bloomsbury US
___
Creation Lake
Rachel Kushner
Jonathan Cape
___
Headshot
Rita Bullwinkel
Viking
___
Watch
Jayne Anne Phillips
Fleet
___
Non-fiction
Drawing Coastlines: Climate Anxieties and the Visual Reinvention of Mumbai’s Shore
V. Chitra
Cornell University Press
___
Cultivating Livability: Food, Class, and the Urban Future in Bengaluru
Camille Frazier
The University of Minnesota Press
___
The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise
Olivia Laing
Picador
___
A Male Hysteria: Diabetes and the Victorian Mind
Edward Beasley
The American Philosophical Society Press
