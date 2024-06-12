New books on the shelves

White Blood
Nanak Singh, translated by Dilraj Singh Suri
Hachette India
Rs.499
This novel with nested narratives peels away layers of reality to reveal the moral rot at the heart of 20th century Punjab. Sahitya Akademi‐awardee Nanak Singh, who pioneered the novel form in Punjabi, is known for his hard-hitting depiction of everyday life. White Blood is an unsparing portrait of a diseased, corrupt, and casteist society.
___
The Midnight Feast
Lucy Foley
HarperCollins
Rs.499
In this murder mystery set in the Dorset coast of England, guests gather for the opening weekend of a new countryside retreat. Old friends and enemies circulate among the guests. Then a 15-year-old secret gatecrashes the party, resulting in murder.
___
Take No. 2020
Puneet Sikka
Ebury Press
Rs.350
With a cast of Bollywood wannabes, an aspiring TikTok star, and a master of the casting couch tainted with #MeToo allegations, Take No. 2020 tells a story of lost and found projects, broken and unexpected relationships, and repressed secrets that resurface.
___
India’s Forgotten Country: A View from the Margins
Bela Bhatia
Penguin RandomHouse
Rs.1,299
India’s Forgotten Country captures Bela Bhatia’s early years as an activist in rural Gujarat, her research on the Naxalite movement, her investigations of violations of democratic rights in different regions, and her recent years dealing with the ongoing conflict between the state and Maoists in Bastar. These are stories of life, death, and despair, but also resistance, resilience, courage, and hope.
___
The Personal is Political:An Activist’s Memoir
Aruna Roy
HarperCollins
Rs.599
The Magsaysay Award-winning social activist Aruna Roy has lived with and worked for the benefit of marginalised communities in rural India for over 50 years. In her memoir, which recounts her experience of organising mass-based grassroot social movements along with extraordinary stories of resilient individuals and communities, she shows that it is only by connecting the personal and the political that each one of us can make a difference.
___
Translating Kerala: The Cultural Turn in Translation Studies
Meena T. Pillai
Orient BlackSwan
Rs.500
Translating Kerala looks at translation as a social and cultural act that transcribes, articulates and interprets structures of power within asymmetrical fields of cultural politics. The chapters in this book focus on texts as varied as the Malayalam translation of Les Misérables, the autobiographies of C. K. Janu and Nalini Jameela, and Ramu Kariat’s cinematic adaptation of Chemmeen, and tries to destabilise the hierarchies between texts and their ‘afterlives’, texts and their contexts, and texts and their subjects.
Fiction
A Dictator Calls
Ismail Kadare, translated by John Hodgson
Harvill Secker
___
The Missing Lover
Summer Brenner
Spuyten Duyvil
___
The House on Via Gemito
Domenico Starnone, translated by Oonagh Stransky
Europa Editions Inc
___
8 Lives of a Century-Old Trickster
Mirinae Lee
Virago
___
Non fiction
Greater than the Sum of Our Parts: Feminism, Inter/Nationalism, and Palestine
Nada Elia
Pluto Press
___
Burnout: The Emotional Experience of Political Defeat
Hannah Proctor
Verso Books
___
One Garden Against the World: In Search of Hope in a Changing Climate
Kate Bradbury
Bloomsbury
___
The Furies: Women, Vengeance, and Justice
Elizabeth Flock
Harper
